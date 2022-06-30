In an effort to erase all traces of the truly terrible CBS version of Love Island USA, producers of the series are making big changes for season 4.

First, earlier this year they moved the show to Peacock, where it will stream six days a week. Last week, Peacock announced that it was replacing the (unfunny) American narrator with Iain Stirling, the (very funny) writer and comedian who helps make the original U.K. version of Love Island so darn entertaining.

And today Peacock revealed that the new host of Love Island USA will be none other than Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Hyland Sarah Hyland is the new host of Peacock's 'Love Island USA.' | Credit: David Murphey/Disney Parks via Getty Images

Sure, she's an actress — but she's also a bona fide reality TV fan. She's even engaged to former Bachelorette reject (and current Bachelor in Paradise bartender) Wells Adams. Which leads us to wonder, can an interfaith marriage between a citizen of Bachelor Nation and a resident of Love Island work? Fingers crossed for these two crazy kids.

Hyland replaces the previous Love Island USA host, Arielle Vandenberg.

If you've never watched Love Island... well, first go to Hulu and stream season 4 of the U.K. version, which is a classic. But if you don't have 70 hours of your life to spare, here's a quick summary of how it works: A group of sexy singles move into a villa and then "couple up" immediately in boy-girl pairs. Just as they're getting to know each other, new hotties — dubbed "bombshells" — arrive to tempt the contestants and perhaps steal them away from their current mates.

Essentially, it's Bachelor in Paradise — which, I should note, premiered in 2014, one year before the original Love Island — without the beach and with viewer participation. Fans are regularly asked to vote for their favorite and least favorite Islanders.

Love Island USA premieres July 19 on Peacock.

