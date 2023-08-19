"Boys will be boys," said the Modern Family alum, who has hosted the past two seasons of the popular reality dating show.

Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland managed to keep her cool during Friday night's episode after contestant Mike Stark criticized her for being "mad disrespectful."

The Modern Family alum, who has hosted the past two seasons of the popular Peacock dating show, had just announced that islander Keenan Anunay was being sent home after receiving the least number of votes. In response, his partner Victoria "Kay Kay" Gray asked if she could leave with him.

Hyland quickly confirmed that Gray was fine with cutting her time short in the villa, asking, "Before you go anywhere, I just want to make sure that you are absolutely happy with your decision."

"No regrets," Gray said. Then, unprompted, Stark turned to Hyland and asked, "Why are you saying it like that?"

"Me?" Hyland replied, turning to him and raising a hand to her chest.

"Yeah," Stark answered. "You sounded mad disrespectful."

The other islanders seemed similarly taken aback by Stark's comment, with some covering their faces with their hands and others dropping their mouths open in shock.

"I'm being disrespectful?" Hyland asked. When Stark doubled down, she responded, "Okay then."

Love Island USA Host Sarah Hyland and contestant Mike Stark on 'Love Island USA' | Credit: PEACOCK

Another contestant then leaned over to Hyland to cover for Stark's behavior. "Sarah, I apologize for his reaction," he said. "I think it's just the heat of the moment."

She thanked him before announcing, "Boys will be boys."

Before the episode's broadcast, Hyland posted a video on her Instagram Story that seemed to reference the confrontation between her and Stark. "When I tell you that tonight's episode… It was wild. It was absolutely wild. I was gonna lose my mind," she said in the clip. "I thought New York Sarah was gonna come out, but I kept it [professional]."

In the aftermath, tons of Love Island USA fans flooded the show's Instagram account to denounce Stark's comments.

One user wrote, "Sarah does not deserve the disrespect from these boys this season."

Another added, "I'm so over these men being disrespectful and rude to Sarah. Not a good look."

Love Island USA season 5 is streaming now on Peacock. Watch the confrontation in the clip above.

