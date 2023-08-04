The season 5 standout, who chose to exit the Peacock series on her own terms, also shares how she feels about fellow islanders Kassy and Leo.

Anna has left the villa!

The Love Island USA season 5 cast (and viewers) were shocked when Anna Kurdys decided to leave the show during the latest recoupling. Having just ended thing with Leo, who had rekindled his romance with Kassy, the 23-year-old aspiring detective saw no viable connections in the villa — despite having a few chats with new boy Kenzo. Instead of entering a friendship couple with beloved islander Bergie, Anna decided to exit.

We caught up with the reality star a few days after her exit to dive into why she left, being called a bully, and who she's rooting for among the cast.

Anna Kurdys -LOVE ISLAND Anna Kurdys on 'Love Island USA' | Credit: Sara Mally/PEACOCK via Getty

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: When did you decide you were going to leave the show?

ANNA KURDYS: I decided in the moment. I was look at the islanders in front of me and it felt like my time to go. I honestly just went with my instincts. I didn't want to put Bergie in a situation where a girl had come in and he was coupled up with me. I didn't want him to feel obligated to stay with me.

Would you have stayed to explore what could have been a potential connection with Kenzo or Jonah?

I wasn't really interested in Kenzo. I was interested in Jonah. I don't know much they have shown. I honestly thought he was going to choose me. If Jonah had picked me, I would have been happy about it.

It's been a few days since you left. Do you still think you made the right decision?

Yeah. Everything happens for a reason. I'm not upset that I left. I miss everybody, but I'm following through Instagram watching everybody grow. It's really cute. I don't regret it. I get to talk to [season 5 islander Jasmine] now.

From your perspective, what was different about the way you pursued Leo while he was coupled up with Kassy and how Kassy acted while Leo was coupled up with you?

That's what I'm getting the most hate from, and that's a very easy question for me to answer. Kassy and Leo had been coupled up at first and I told her I really liked him. I stepped up for him and I was going to get to know him even though she was in a couple with him. She completely understood and although it was uncomfortable I told her pretty much everything we had ever talked about in our conversations. I didn't want to do that, but she was my friend and I cared about her.

When I was coupled up with him, I would told her several times that it was fine if she wanted to keep getting to know him even though they weren't coupled up. I know it's weird to say, but she was my friend and I really cared about her. Kassy reassured me that he was more like a brother giving her good advice and that's what those conversations were about. When I heard they had been talking I was just like, "Oh my God." I gave her so much respect when she was in a couple with him and I'm not getting any at all. I don't know if they showed those conversations, but that's where most of our problems were coming from.

Now that you're out of the villa, how do you feel about Leo and Kassy?

I love them as a couple. I told Leo when I was leaving that he needs to have more respect for women because that's just ridiculous. I didn't really get a chance to talk to Kassy, but I gave her a hug and told her I'd miss her. I really care about them and I'm obviously so over it because the drama was too much for such a short amount of time. I love seeing their pictures together on Instagram. I wouldn't hang out with them outside of this, but I don't have any hate for them. I don't really care for them. That's what I will say.

You built some very strong bonds in the villa. What was it like to come out of there with new friends like Bergie and Jasmine?

It means so much to me. I didn't find love, but I found love in friendships. Jasmine and I are already booking a trip within the next two weeks. I can't wait to hang out with everybody. That's my main takeaway. I wish I found love, but I'm so honored to have such amazing friends now.

And the bond Bergie has with everybody — he's so different. We loved him so much. We saw how hard it was for him with Carman, so we took extra steps to make sure he could find his person. He would get really upset, he's so full of emotions. He brought a different light to the house, so we took a step out of our own journeys to make sure he's okay. The person he came in as is so different from the person he is now, and I mean that in the best way possible. He's grown so much. I'm just waiting for a sexy chick to walk in those doors for him!

Anything else you want to share about your time on Love Island USA?

People should be a little bit more understanding. There's 24 hours in a day and they only see so little of what happens in there. I hate that the world seems to think Kassy and I are hating each other and that I'm a bully. Everybody's getting hate quite a bit now, so I feel like people should really put into perspective that you're not seeing the whole day.

Who are you rooting for now that you're on the outside?

Kennan and Kay Kay and Marco and Hannah. I will be rooting for them until the day I die.

What's next for you?

I'm going to travel the world with Jasmine. I'm graduating in December, but for right now, I'm gonna hang out with her.

Love Island USA season 5 is currently airing on Peacock.

