Meet the season 3 cast of Love Island

Time to revert to island time!

The new season of Love Island is upon us, so CBS went on another nationwide search to find 12 "sexy" singles who are willing to find love while we watch. And in its quest to keep things relevant, a Covid relief worker will be in the midst this summer, along with a psychiatric nurse (seems prudent), a personal trailer (natch), and a... budtender from Colombia?

Just in case you forgot how this hook-up hootenanny operates, here's the official description from CBS: "Islanders will couple up on the sun-drenched Hawaiian Island where they will be ready for more texts, fireside ceremonies, challenges and friendships. It is not all sun and rainbows, though, when the ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, returns. And, as always viewers can vote on the Love Island app all season long, having input on who goes on dates, who's at risk from being dumped from the Island and who are fan favorites. Ultimately, one couple will triumph and be crowned the winners."

Here's the cast for the new season of Love Island, which kicks off with a 90-minute premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT July 7 before settling into its regular schedule of airing Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT and on Sundays from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT

Javonny Vega Age: 26

Real Estate Investor

Boca Raton, Fla. love island Credit: CBS Will Moncada Age: 26

Budtender

Colombia love island Credit: CBS Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr. Age: 25

Delivery Driver

Ashburn, Va. love island Credit: CBS Jeremy Hershberg Age: 27

Personal Trainer

New York, N.Y. love island Credit: CBS Trina Njoroge Age: 24

Psychiatric Nurse

Hacienda Heights, Calif. love island Credit: CBS Kyra Lizama Age: 23

Covid Relief Worker

Honolulu, Hawaii love island Credit: CBS Shannon St. Claire Age: 24

Controller at Construction Company

Bucks County, Pa. love island Credit: CBS Cashay Proudfoot Age: 25

Waitress

Brooklyn, N.Y. love island Credit: CBS Olivia Kaiser Age: 28

Business Owner

Anchorage, Alaska love island Credit: CBS Korey Gandy Age: 28

Rental Car Agent

Virginia Beach, Va. love island Credit: CBS Josh Goldstein Age: 24

College Athlete

Haverhill, Mass. love island Credit: CBS Christian Longnecker Coffee Company Owner

24

Oahu, Hawaii



Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return this summer. Additional content from season 3 will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

