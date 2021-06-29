Meet the season 3 cast of Love Island

The CBS reality show's new cast features a Covid relief worker and a budtender from Colombia. Ah, young love!

By Lynette Rice
June 29, 2021 at 01:00 PM EDT
Credit: CBS

Time to revert to island time!

The new season of Love Island is upon us, so CBS went on another nationwide search to find 12 "sexy" singles who are willing to find love while we watch. And in its quest to keep things relevant, a Covid relief worker will be in the midst this summer, along with a psychiatric nurse (seems prudent), a personal trailer (natch), and a... budtender from Colombia?

Just in case you forgot how this hook-up hootenanny operates, here's the official description from CBS: "Islanders will couple up on the sun-drenched Hawaiian Island where they will be ready for more texts, fireside ceremonies, challenges and friendships. It is not all sun and rainbows, though, when the ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, returns. And, as always viewers can vote on the Love Island app all season long, having input on who goes on dates, who's at risk from being dumped from the Island and who are fan favorites. Ultimately, one couple will triumph and be crowned the winners."

Here's the cast for the new season of Love Island, which kicks off with a 90-minute premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT July 7 before settling into its regular schedule of airing Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 to 10 p.m. ET/PT and on Sundays from 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT

Credit: CBS

Javonny Vega

Age: 26
Real Estate Investor
Boca Raton, Fla.

Credit: CBS

Will Moncada

Age: 26
Budtender
Colombia

Credit: CBS

Melvin "Cinco" Holland, Jr.

Age: 25
Delivery Driver
Ashburn, Va.

Credit: CBS

Jeremy Hershberg

Age: 27
Personal Trainer
New York, N.Y.

Credit: CBS

Trina Njoroge

Age: 24
Psychiatric Nurse
Hacienda Heights, Calif.

Credit: CBS

Kyra Lizama

Age: 23
Covid Relief Worker
Honolulu, Hawaii

Credit: CBS

Shannon St. Claire

Age: 24
Controller at Construction Company
Bucks County, Pa.

Credit: CBS

Cashay Proudfoot

Age: 25
Waitress
Brooklyn, N.Y.

Credit: CBS

Olivia Kaiser

Age: 28
Business Owner
Anchorage, Alaska

Credit: CBS

Korey Gandy

Age: 28
Rental Car Agent
Virginia Beach, Va.

Credit: CBS

Josh Goldstein

Age: 24
College Athlete
Haverhill, Mass.

Credit: CBS

Christian Longnecker

Coffee Company Owner
24
Oahu, Hawaii


Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return this summer. Additional content from season 3 will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

