The season 4 star talks meeting Bliss outside the pods after his breakup with Irina and why he decided to propose again so quickly.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-8.

One Love Is Blind couple is getting a second chance.

In the first eight episodes of season 4 (now streaming on Netflix), Zack Goytowski dumped Bliss Poureetezadi in the pods to propose to Irina Solomonova instead. But after their engagement crashed and burned in Mexico, he was ready for a do-over with the other side of the love triangle. He orchestrated a meet-up with Bliss at a restaurant back home in Seattle, and only a couple dates later, he proposed... and she said yes. Thankfully, the cameras were there to document it all, and for the first time in this franchise's history, one of the couples gearing up to walk down the aisle in the finale is not one who got engaged in the pods.

Love Is Blind Bliss, Zack | Credit: Netflix (2)

When EW spoke with Zack about getting a second chance with Bliss, he revealed that he knew his engagement with Irina wasn't going to work from the very first moment they met in person. "The mistake was not choosing Bliss, and I realized it when I told her that I didn't think we could get married," he says. "I knew pretty quickly at that moment that I had made the wrong decision, but I had to live with my choice, so I moved forward."

Despite his feelings of regret, Zack was committed to making things work with Irina in Mexico... until it became clear that was impossible. "I don't think that I would have tried to pursue something if things hadn't just ended with Irina independently," he says. "It's just not the type of person that I am. So things ended with Irina independent of Bliss, and Bliss and I met independent of Irina."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Irina in episode 405 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Zack and Irina | Credit: Netflix

As for why he wanted to get engaged to another person so quickly after ending things with Irina (literally just days later), he says it was a no-brainer. "When I met Bliss in person, the spark was there and I knew immediately that she was someone I could see myself spending the rest of my life with," he adds. "I was this close to proposing to her a couple of weeks prior, so I put a ring on it pretty quick."

But his post-pod pursuit of Bliss didn't go as smoothly as he'd hoped. As viewers saw in episode 7, "Second Time's the Charm?," their second real-world date was kind of a disaster. Zack cooked dinner for Bliss in his apartment, and most of the dishes turned out inedible. "Did you see the steaks? Gordon Ramsey is going to have a heart attack," he says with a laugh. Despite the cooking fail, they went on a third date, which is when Zack popped the question to Bliss.

"What you saw was about as quick as it happened," he says. "What you didn't see is that we were texting and talking all night on the phone after we met [outside the pods]. We were in constant communication every day. When I was planning the proposal, I was like, 'How do you feel about pirate ships?' She was like, 'I like them.' Because that was the goal, I wanted to propose to her on a pirate ship, but I couldn't get one in time."

Episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop Fridays.

