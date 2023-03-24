"To this day, I still don't know what Brett was saying to me in the pods," Tiffany tells EW.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-2.

Love Is Blind loves to ask, "Is love truly blind?" But it turns out, sometimes love is just exhausted.

Netflix's hit reality dating show is back for a fourth season of romantic hopefuls looking to fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing each other in person (the first five episodes are now streaming). But one potential couple's future is left up in the air by the end of the season 4 premiere, as 37-year-old recruiter Tiffany literally passes out in the pods while 36-year-old design director Brett is pouring his heart out to her.

Tiffany's poorly-timed nap pisses off Brett, who storms out of the pods in anger and confusion over why Tiffany stopped responding after he professed his love to her. Tiffany "fumbling at the one-yard line" prompts Brett to declare to the other men in the pods, "I'm done." And while Brett's going off in the men's living quarters, Tiffany is still snoozing peacefully in her pod! All wrapped in a blanket without any knowledge that she might have torpedoed her relationship. Ignorance really is bliss.

Below, EW spoke with both Tiffany and Brett about that premiere cliffhanger and what you didn't see on TV.

Love is Blind season 4 Brett on 'Love Is Blind' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Alright, Tiffany, what happened? How did you fall asleep in the pods during such an important moment?!

TIFFANY: [Laughs] Just to take you back to that moment, it was a long day. It's hours and hours of conversations. And I'm not a nighttime person. I saw it as like, "Oh, let me just rest my eyes for a second," and unfortunately I passed out, which I really regret during that exact moment. To this day, I still don't know what Brett was saying to me in the pods, so I'm eagerly awaiting to view that moment to see how he professes love to me. Or even if he did, I don't know.

Brett, how long did it take you to realize what had happened?

BRETT: Oh man, it was probably a good 10 minutes. I haven't seen the edit, so I don't really know what's in [the episode], but I left the pod. When I came back in, that's when I found out that she was asleep. So that was probably about 10 minutes.

What did you think had happened when she stopped answering you?

BRETT: Originally I thought it was a mechanical issue, like an audio issue with her mic. It never crossed my mind and she went night-night. [Laughs] But she went night-night.

Tiffany, was the nap alcohol-induced at all? I noticed that bottle of tequila next to you was still mostly full....

TIFFANY: Yeah, it's more the exhaustion though. I can't even tell you what time it was. It was probably 11-something at night. I usually go to bed at 10, so it was more exhaustion than anything. I wasn't drinking in the pods like that because I really wanted to be clearheaded, so unfortunately I'm going to attribute that to my sleep.

How long did it take Brett to forgive you after that moment?

TIFFANY: That was the next day, because I didn't talk to him for the rest of the day. I passed out, date was over, it was time for us to go home. It was the next day, and it was just me explaining what happened. I really don't know what I said at that time, I was just speaking from the heart because it was not intentional. I wanted him to know that I meant everything that I said. I do regret sleeping, but I didn't regret telling him that I was falling in love with him at that time.

BRETT: Honestly, when I went back to the hotel that night, when I really took the emotions out of it, I realized we're all human. I mean, I'm pretty sure all of us can probably think of a time that we've been on a phone conversation with somebody that went very long and you realized you just dozed off. It wasn't something that was intentional, so it didn't take me that long to get over it.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Love Is Blind season 4 debuts new episodes Fridays on Netflix.

