Image zoom Eddy Chen/Netflix; Netflix (2)

Get ready to get your binge on in 2021. Netflix has announced it is renewing fan-favorites Love Is Blind and The Circle for two more seasons each, with new episodes premiering next year. Rhythm + Flow, the competition show featuring judges Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper, will also be coming back to crown the next great hip-hop star.

“It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Rieggs, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, says in a statement on the renewals. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

The news comes after Netflix hit big in early 2020 with its two new reality shows. First came The Circle, a social media reality show with catfishes and Shoobys galore. On Valentine's Day, Love Is Blind dropped, introducing us to the now-infamous pods, where singles meet to fall in love with each other through a wall. And yes, a couple does get engaged in three days.

As part of the announcement, Netflix also announced it's adding a new show to the mix with famous organizing consultant Marie Kondo: Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. "In 2019, Marie Kondo's method of tidying up changed the way the world viewed organization. In this new series, Marie and her team set out to tidy one small town in America, sparking joy in big new ways," a description of the show reads.

If you caught up with all the first seasons of Netflix reality shows, don't worry. Currently, you can watch new episodes of The Circle: Brazil, with a season of The Circle: France on the way. Netflix also has another dating show that sounds like a mix of Bachelor in Paradise and a vacation with your in-laws: Too Hot To Handle, set to premiere on April 17.

“10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives— but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize," the Netflix description reads.

Related: