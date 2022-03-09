The season 2 antagonist said on Instagram, "During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend."

The veterinarian DJ spent the season confiding in his co-stars (and the Netflix audience) that he was not sexually attracted to Deepti, often comparing the idea of being with her to that of being with his aunt.

Now, on top of starting a podcast called "Love Is Blurry," Shake is taking accountability for the pain he inflicted on Deepti with a public apology.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt," Shake said in an Instagram post. "Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said, things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television."

"During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend," Shake continued. "Even though I knew our relationship wasn't gonna end in marriage, I didn't want what we had to end. I loved every second of it, and I'm so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words."

The 33-year-old also wrote on his Instagram story, "Don't go on reality TV unless you are willing to become a punching bag for the cast (and even the hosts) once sthe show comes out. Not playing victim here. Just facts."

Shake faced viral backlash throughout the season, but especially during the reunion, when Natalie insinuated that he said even worse things than what made it to the final edit.

"It was a watered-down version," she said. "Beyond what was shown, we know about all the things that you said."

Elsewhere in the reunion, Nick declared that he unfollowed his costar because he's "so unbearable," and Jarrette accused him of "trying to break people down" by claiming that he couldn't take the show's premise seriously and was inserting himself into conversations about other relationships.

Even Deepti's brother came forward with a statement, saying, "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her."

Shake also came under fire for his comments about women's sizes. In the first episode of the season, he asked several women in the pods about their clothing size, exercise habits, and weight.

"If I was to marry somebody, and there was a big weight discrepancy, it would be very hard for me to get past that," Shake said at the reunion, standing by his comments. As he defended his words, Deepti laughed and mouthed, "This is a joke."

