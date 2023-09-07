Love Is Blind season 5 trailer teases proposals, intense fights, and a burp-filled date

Love Is Blind season 5 dares you to consider whether you could fall in love and get engaged to someone who burps during a date and asks "Was that a good one?"

The freshly unveiled trailer for the upcoming season teases a new batch of singles hoping to fall in love and agree to get hitched without ever laying eyes on their spouse-to-be — with a whole lot of fireworks (and belching) along the way. One contestant warns in the trailer that the "women are getting territorial," while another admits her past sounds like "8,000 walking red flags," and a man ponders why it could possibly be "so bad" to tell someone that he likes her better without makeup. In other words, all the drama we love from the Netflix sensation.