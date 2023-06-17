Time to get back in the pods! Watch the first Love Is Blind season 5 teaser

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

After four seasons, Love Is Blind is still trying to answer the age old question: Is love truly blind? Time to find out in season 5.

During Netflix's live event, TUDUM, streaming from São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, fans were treated to the first look at season 5 of the reality TV dating experiment. The short teaser introduces one of the new pod couples looking to fall in love, sight unseen, and are shown in the pod bonding over their past relationships. They hope that their failed previous engagement/marriage means they'll both be open and not hold anything back this time around.

But considering how most Love Is Blind relationships turn out, there's absolutely no telling where this romance is heading. Let's just leave cuties out of the conversation this time around, yeah?

No premiere date has been set yet for season 5. Watch the teaser trailer below now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: