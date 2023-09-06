Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5
Raise a metallic goblet, because it's almost time to head back to the pods.
Season 5 of Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind drops Friday, Sept. 22. A new group of singles will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. Then those newly-engaged couples will move in together and plan their wedding, while simultaneously trying to discern if their physical connection is on par with the emotional bond they formed in the pods. Season 5 takes place in a brand-new city: Houston. Hopefully no one falls asleep mid-date this time around?
Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as "the most shocking yet." (Until season 6, no doubt.) The first four episodes will drop Sept. 22, followed by new episodes on Fridays leading up to the Oct. 13 finale. Meet the new Texas singles looking for love below.
Aaliyah
Age: 29
Occupation: ICU travel nurse
Carter
Age: 30
Occupation: Construction
Chris
Age: 28
Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Connor
Age: 31
Occupation: Geoscientist
Efrain
Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales
Enoch
Age: 27
Occupation: Financial advisor
Erica
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing manager
Ernesto
Age: 32
Occupation: Supply chain manager, oil and gas
Estefania
Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher/Dancer
Izzy
Age: 31
Occupation: Sales
Jared ("JP")
Age: 32
Occupation: Firefighter
Jarred
Age: 34
Occupation: University director
Johnie
Age: 32
Occupation: Lawyer
Josh
Age: 32
Occupation: Sales Rep
Justice
Age: 28
Occupation: Personal trainer
Linda
Age: 32
Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter
Lydia
Age: 32
Occupation: Geologist
Maris
Age: 30
Occupation: HR specialist
Mayra
Age: 25
Occupation: Minister
Milton
Age: 25
Occupation: Petroleum engineer
Miriam
Age: 32
Occupation: Scientist
Paige
Age: 32
Occupation: Stylist
Renee
Age: 32
Occupation: Veterinarian
Robert
Age: 30
Occupation: Special education teacher
Shondra
Age: 32
Occupation: Flight attendant
Stacy
Age: 34
Occupation: Director of operations
Taylor
Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher
Uche
Age: 34
Occupation: Lawyer / Entrepreneur
Love is Blind season 5 premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.
