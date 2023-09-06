Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5

New singles in Houston are heading into the pods to find love.
By Jessica Wang September 06, 2023 at 01:55 PM EDT
Love Is Blind

type
  • TV Show
network
genre

Raise a metallic goblet, because it's almost time to head back to the pods.

Season 5 of Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind drops Friday, Sept. 22. A new group of singles will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. Then those newly-engaged couples will move in together and plan their wedding, while simultaneously trying to discern if their physical connection is on par with the emotional bond they formed in the pods. Season 5 takes place in a brand-new city: Houston. Hopefully no one falls asleep mid-date this time around?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as "the most shocking yet." (Until season 6, no doubt.) The first four episodes will drop Sept. 22, followed by new episodes on Fridays leading up to the Oct. 13 finale. Meet the new Texas singles looking for love below.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 29
Occupation: ICU travel nurse

Carter

Carter
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30
Occupation: Construction

Chris

Chris
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 28
Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Connor

Connor
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 31
Occupation: Geoscientist

Efrain

Efrain
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales

Enoch

Enoch
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 27
Occupation: Financial advisor

Erica

Erica
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing manager

Ernesto

Ernesto
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Estefania

Estefania
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher/Dancer

Izzy 

Izzy
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 31
Occupation: Sales 

Jared ("JP")

Jared ("JP")
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Firefighter

Jarred

Jarred
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 34
Occupation: University director

Johnie

Johnie
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Lawyer

Josh

Josh
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Sales Rep

Justice

Justice
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 28
Occupation: Personal trainer

Linda

Linda
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter

Lydia

Lydia
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Geologist

Maris

Maris
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30
Occupation: HR specialist

Mayra

Mayra
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 25
Occupation: Minister

Milton

Milton
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 25
Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Miriam

Miriam
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Scientist

Paige

Paige
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Stylist

Renee

Renee
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Veterinarian

Robert

Robert
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30
Occupation: Special education teacher

Shondra

Shondra
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32
Occupation: Flight attendant

Stacy

Stacy
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 34
Occupation: Director of operations

Taylor

Taylor
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher

Uche

Uche
| Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 34
Occupation: Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Love is Blind season 5 premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.

