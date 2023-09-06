Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 5

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Raise a metallic goblet, because it's almost time to head back to the pods.

Season 5 of Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind drops Friday, Sept. 22. A new group of singles will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. Then those newly-engaged couples will move in together and plan their wedding, while simultaneously trying to discern if their physical connection is on par with the emotional bond they formed in the pods. Season 5 takes place in a brand-new city: Houston. Hopefully no one falls asleep mid-date this time around?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as "the most shocking yet." (Until season 6, no doubt.) The first four episodes will drop Sept. 22, followed by new episodes on Fridays leading up to the Oct. 13 finale. Meet the new Texas singles looking for love below.

Aaliyah

Love Is Blind Season 05 Aaliyah | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: ICU travel nurse

Carter

Love Is Blind Season 05 Carter | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Construction

Chris

Love Is Blind Season 05 Chris | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Connor

Love Is Blind Season 05 Connor | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Geoscientist

Efrain

Love Is Blind Season 05 Efrain | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Software sales

Enoch

Love Is Blind Season 05 Enoch | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Financial advisor

Erica

Love Is Blind Season 05 Erica | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing manager

Ernesto

Love Is Blind Season 05 Ernesto | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Estefania

Love Is Blind Season 05 Estefania | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher/Dancer

Izzy

Love Is Blind Season 05 Izzy | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Sales

Jared ("JP")

Love Is Blind Season 05 Jared ("JP") | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Firefighter

Jarred

Love Is Blind Season 05 Jarred | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: University director

Johnie

Love Is Blind Season 05 Johnie | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Josh

Love Is Blind Season 05 Josh | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Sales Rep

Justice

Love Is Blind Season 05 Justice | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Personal trainer

Linda

Love Is Blind Season 05 Linda | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter

Lydia

Love Is Blind Season 05 Lydia | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Geologist

Maris

Love Is Blind Season 05 Maris | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: HR specialist

Mayra

Love Is Blind Season 05 Mayra | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 25

Occupation: Minister

Milton

Love Is Blind Season 05 Milton | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 25

Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Miriam

Love Is Blind Season 05 Miriam | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Scientist

Paige

Love Is Blind Season 05 Paige | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Stylist

Renee

Love Is Blind Season 05 Renee | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Veterinarian

Robert

Love Is Blind Season 05 Robert | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Special education teacher

Shondra

Love Is Blind Season 05 Shondra | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Flight attendant

Stacy

Love Is Blind Season 05 Stacy | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Director of operations

Taylor

Love Is Blind Season 05 Taylor | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Teacher

Uche

Love Is Blind Season 05 Uche | Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Love is Blind season 5 premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.

