Love Is Blind season 4 is raising the stakes with Netflix's first-ever live reunion show.

The reality dating experiment series has pre-taped the After the Altar specials for the first three seasons, but for the first time the couples — and singles! — will reunite for a live-streamed reunion titled Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion. The event, which promises to spill the "tea," will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the cast will discuss the season's "twists and turns" as well as reveal their current relationship status after walking down the aisle in the finale to say "I do" or "I don't" over a year ago when the season filmed. And according to the official release, since it's live, "anything could happen!"

To watch the live reunion event, simply click on the "Watch Live" button on Netflix's homepage beginning at 7:50 p.m. ET/4:50 p.m. PT. Viewers will be taken to a virtual waiting room until the reunion begins, and will be able to pause, rewind, and jump to "live" throughout the special. If viewers join late, they can either play from the beginning or start watching where the live special currently is.

Check out the trailer below:

Plus, fans can find out what it's like being on Love Is Blind and connecting with others "sight unseen" as Netflix is bringing the pods to New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville. For more details and to sign up, visit https://tudum.com/loveisblindevent.

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion is Netflix's second live event, after Chris Rock: Selective Outrage streamed on March 4.

Episodes 1-8 of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop Fridays.

