Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-5.

Love may be blind, but it's not tolerating mean girl behavior on Love Is Blind this season.

Micah Lussier posted an apology note in an Instagram story on Tuesday, speaking out for the first time since season 4 premiered Friday to address the backlash she's received on social media for her conduct on the reality show. "I have apologized privately to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands," Lussier wrote. "I would like to apologize publicly. An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it. To the viewers I've hurt. I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

The first five episodes of season 4 (now streaming on Netflix) introduce viewers to 30 Seattle singles hoping to fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing their partner. While five couples did end up leaving the pods engaged, including Lussier, there was also drama that occurred between some of the women in the pods that actually had nothing to do with dating. Many viewers called out Lussier and her BFF Irina Solomonova for bullying some of the other contestants. The backlash to their "mean girl" actions has been swift on social media, and both women turned their comments off on their personal Instagram accounts since season 4 premiered Friday.

"As to my comments being off: I will turn them on in time," Lussier continued in her post. "I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I've struggled with, and I know I can not better myself if I'm more unwell mentally. I hope you understand that I am taking accountability privately. I promise to do better in the future."

When Lussier recently spoke with EW before season 4 premiered, she defended her actions towards the other women as being a "coping mechanism."

"For us, it was really helpful to have a little sense of normalcy," she said. "Being able to laugh and make light and make jokes and, well, maybe sometimes the jokes didn't land or maybe it didn't look the best, but we needed that in that moment to feel like a normal person. Because you're a part of this experience that is so beyond words. To be able to make a little bit of light out of such a hard thing was really helpful."

Lussier added that she and Solomonova are "just people. [She] and I are both in our mid-twenties. We're just doing the best we can do. We just have to grow up from our mistakes."

Solomonova has yet to address the backlash publicly.

Love Is Blind season 4 debuts new episodes Fridays on Netflix.

