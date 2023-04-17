Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

One wardrobe malfunction and many, many gold stainless steel wine glasses later, a few couples in Love Is Blind season 4 proved that love is, in fact, blind. Three out of five couples said "I do": Tiffany and Brett (no surprise here), Chelsea and Kwame (big surprise here), and Bliss and Zack (the latter of which better! have said yes after Irinagate).

Paul couldn't say "I do" to Micah at the altar, while Jackie unceremoniously dumped Marshall (for Josh!) before they could get into their wedding wear, which made for an interesting not-so-live and extremely-delayed reunion. Sunday's planned live reunion crashed Netflix and experienced an hour-plus delay, but at long last, the reunion made it to air on Monday.

Below, we break down the most notable moments from the show's reunion hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Jackie and Josh did not attend the reunion

Drats! But Jackie and Josh did dial in to chat with Vanessa Lachey in a previously-recorded interview, confirming that they are still together. "I have grown within the past year," Jackie said, claiming that she broke up with Marshall before her coffee date with Josh. "I'm not a cheater," she said. "We just weren't meant to be." She also claimed that Marshall "wanted the ring back because he wanted to propose to another castmate" and made a derogatory comment about her. Marshall confirmed that he had, noting that he wanted to make a jab at Jackie after she called him too sweet. He told Jackie, "You got a strong jawline; you could be a man for all I know." He explained, "It was wrong, I know. I held myself accountable. I knew I was wrong."

When Nick Lachey asked if he wanted to say anything to Jackie, Marshall called for a truce. "I think we both deserve to move on from this. The whole you vs. me thing needs to die."

The couples who said "I do" are still together

Brett and Tiffany, Chelsea and Kwame, and Zack and Bliss are all still married after saying yes at the altar. Cue Lee Ann Womack!

Micah and Chelsea buried the hatchet over that pool situation

While watching the clip of Kwame and Micah poolside in Mexico "was very uncomfortable," Chelsea said she, Micah, and Kwame have moved on. "I believe she has grown," she said of Micah. "I do really want her to be happy." Kwame, who said the scene was "really hard" to watch, took accountability for his actions: "That was incredibly immature of me. I'm so glad we have grown so much together. It's not an accurate portrayal of our relationship."

Chelsea has met Kwame's mother

Kwame struggled with his mother's disapproval of his marriage methods in the final episodes, but Chelsea revealed that her mother-in-law "welcomed me with open arms" during a Thanksgiving visit with the family. "It was a wonderful first visit," she said. "It was such a beautiful experience."

Bliss and Zack have a showdown with Irina

Bliss watched the footage of Zack and Irina in Mexico and said, "It's sad to see someone so wonderful being treated so poorly." While Zack said he forgives Irina for the way she treated him, he still had some biting words, accusing Irina of going on the show to get famous. "You did a lot of things that hurt a lot of people, including me," he said. "There was so much stuff that happened that was unbelievable. I forgive you. I really believe that you will become an amazing person one day. I forgive you for what happened and I hope the world does too." Irina, who apparently texted Bliss after Mexico to tell her she dodged a bullet with Zack, cited her mental health issues for what the group described as maliciousness, which are "valid," Bliss said in response, but "I hope you can take accountability."

Paul denies tapping a bridesmaid's butt at the wedding and clarifies maternal comments about Micah

Paul dismissed TikTok videos that insinuated that he tapped one of Micah's bridesmaid's butt during that disastrous wedding. He also addressed his comments about not being able to see Micah as a mother in the finale. "I felt like it was the worst thing he said about me," Micah said. Paul replied, "I phrased that unfairly towards her. I think a better way to phrase that is I can't envision us as parents." Later, Zack chimed in and said he spoke to Paul the night before his wedding. "He was completely torn," he said. "He was genuinely 100% in love with Micah and he wasn't confident making a decision that would affect his life."

Zack calls out Micah and defends Paul

During Micah's comments about Paul, Zack leaned over to whisper something to his best bud, prompting an inquiry from Vanessa Lachey about what he had said. "It looks like you're here for blood," Zack said to Micah. "What was happening behind cameras is not what you're seeing.... There have been women who have told me that rarely ever did [Micah] ever mention getting married to Paul." Micah said that she is "not here to attack Paul. I'm here because I'm hurt and I want answers." Micah and Paul revealed that they briefly dated after their disastrous wedding, but the relationship ended pretty quickly.

Tiffany wakes up from naps like a Disney princess

No surprise here. During a brief segment that included clips of how each couple has fared with married life at home, Brett could be seen sneaking up to a napping Tiffany on the couch, who awoke very "gracefully" when nudged by her husband. Vanessa Lachey marveled at the way Tiffany woke up like a Disney princess, whereas she awakes like a "Disney villain."

A persistent Vanessa Lachey grills the couples about babies

The couples unanimously agreed that while expanding their family sounds exciting, they're still building the foundation of their relationships. Relax, Vanessa.

