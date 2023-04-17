Love Is Blind season 4 reunion to be aired 'as soon as humanly possible,' Netflix says

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Update: Netflix tweeted that the not-so-live reunion is currently filming and will be available to stream "as soon as humanly possible."

Original story: The Love Is Blind hive is angry.

The highly-anticipated season 4 live reunion, scheduled to premiere Sunday, April 16 at 5pm PT, has so far experienced over an hour delay with many users unable to get into Netflix without an error sign or the dreaded, "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title" (AKA "continue to refresh approximately 897 times until you finally get in, loser.")

Co-host Vanessa Lachey confirmed that viewers "broke the internet" and that there are some technical issues. "We are ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We're getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anyone until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phone, onto your tablet, whatever you're watching on. Don't turn the channel! Don't stream something else! Don't go to the bathroom. We're coming for you."

The official series' Instagram account has been hosting a Live with a sign that reads, "Love is late. It will be worth it."

It better be, as Twitter users have erupted in frustration.

At time of publication, #LoveIsBlindLIVE, Netflix HQ, co-host Nick Lachey, Wtf Netflix, and #LoveIsLate, among other hashtags, are trending, all pertaining to the first ever live reunion.

EW has reached out to Netflix for comment.

As a refresher, three couples in season 4 proved that love is, in fact, blind: Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame, and Bliss and Jack. Paul couldn't say "I do" to Micah at the altar, while Jackie unceremoniously dumped Marshall (for Josh!) before they could get into their wedding wear.

Tune into the live reunion.... whenever it airs... for more updates.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: