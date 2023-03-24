"My life is not for someone who can't be up to par in supporting me," Jackie tells EW.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-5.

After Jackie and Marshall got engaged in the pods without ever seeing each other on Love Is Blind season 4, they thought their trip to Mexico would be the perfect way to get to know each other even better. But they faced trouble in paradise all too soon.

In episode 4, "Playing With Fire" (the first five episodes are now streaming on Netflix), Marshall and Jackie drive a Jeep into town for a lunch date over margaritas. It starts off playful, but their conversation takes a serious turn when Jackie warns Marshall that while she isn't worried about him, she is worried about herself. She doesn't want to revert to her old ways and end up pushing him away, because she recognizes that he is the kind of man she needs. But the next time we see Jackie and Marshall later that night back in their hotel room, the vibe is suddenly off.

Jackie is crying, thinking about her family back home, and not talking to Marshall. In a confessional, Jackie vaguely explains that a commitment to her also means loving her family, who aren't "perfect," and she's scared that she'll push Marshall away because of that. We then watch her do exactly that, pushing Marshall away so she can cry alone. She locks herself in the bathroom for another meltdown, sobbing about how she has to "go back to that s---" at home, and she has "so many people to take care of," while Marshall helplessly leans against the wall outside, not knowing how to help except to just be there for her.

So what exactly caused Jackie to break down seemingly out of nowhere after their lunch date? The Love Is Blind star reveals she was dealing with a lot back home that she couldn't keep ignoring while on the show. "My father, he's sick," the dental assistant, 27, tells EW. "He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can't work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it's like I have another person to take care of."

Jackie explains that she couldn't just focus on the fantasy of the vacation without the reality of her home life creeping in. "My life is not for someone who can't be up to par in supporting me, and just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me," she adds. "That was an emotional moment for me because I didn't feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home."

"That was extremely personal to Jackie and it's not my place to speak on it," Marshall tells EW. "I'm just glad that I was there to help her through that."

Love Is Blind season 4 debuts new episodes Fridays on Netflix.

