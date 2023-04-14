Five couples left the pods engaged this season, but those are not the couples who actually walked down the aisle to get married.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4 finale.

After the wildest Love Is Blind season yet, it's time to find out if love is truly blind... again.

The season 4 finale is finally streaming, and after all the highs, lows, and fiancé-swapping, three couples tied the knot while only one crashed and burned at the altar. So who said "I do," and who got dumped?

After last week's cliffhanger left fans wondering if Kwame would get married to Chelsea after she said "I do" to him, we find out their fate right away — and it's truly shocking. Despite his mother not attending the wedding or even agreeing to meet Chelsea, Kwame says "I do." No one saw that coming... except for maybe Chelsea, who's been the queen of ignoring red flags all season.

Moving on to the next wedding, Micah and Paul both seem to have fallen completely in love with each other. But when Micah is asked to give her answer at the altar, she deflects and makes Paul go first. Ballsy move! Paul should have thrown it right back at her but instead, he lets her down easy. "I love you but I don't think we can choose each other right now. I think that we're not there," he says. She replies, "Honestly, I feel like that's exactly what you were going to say… I never felt safe."

Paul tries to keep talking about why he can't marry her, still at the altar in front of their loved ones, but she runs off crying. Her friend — you know exactly which one — laughs and says she's "relieved" because that's how she "wanted it to go." Micah's BFF is really angling for the villain of the season title (but she'll have to fight for it harder if she wants to dethrone Jackie).

Onto the wedding with the least shocking outcome: Brett and Tiffany! We all knew where this one was going from the very beginning. This season's Lauren and Cameron are so predictable that the biggest drama that happens for them is Brett's pants aren't the right size. For someone as particular about his fashion and style as Brett is, that's just unacceptable. So with only an hour and a half before the vows, he rushes to a tailor. She finishes altering his pants with just 30 minutes to spare, and Brett and Tiffany both say "I do" in their perfectly-altered clothes.

Right before Brett walks down the aisle, he shares a bromantic moment with Marshall, who's attending the wedding to support his new friend. At least Marshall still gets to appear in the finale after Jackie left him for Josh. Jackie, deservedly, does not appear in the finale — not even as a guest at anyone's wedding.

The last wedding of the season is Zack and Bliss, which is appropriate since they were the last ones to get engaged. And if you thought their rushed path to the altar would stop them from saying "I do," you'd be wrong! They also get married, despite Bliss' father continuously making snarky comments to her about calling off the whole thing before he walks her down the aisle.

And just in case you doubt whether any of these weddings are real, the finale ends on Bliss and Zack signing their marriage certificate, making this whole thing legit. Congrats to all the happy couples, because this isn't just for TV!

The Love Is Blind season 4 finale is now streaming on Netflix. Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

