Five couples left the pods together, but will they all make it down the aisle to say "I do" in the season finale?

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-5.

Against all odds, Netflix has once again proven that the ridiculous conceit behind reality dating series Love Is Blind actually works... in the short term, at least.

In the first five episodes of season 4 (now streaming), five couples fell in love and got engaged to each other without ever seeing their fiancé. They all put a ring on it after only days of long conversations separated by a wall in the pods, and then the five couples jetted off to Mexico for a romantic vacation to get to know each other even more in person.

Of course, as fans already saw in episode 5, "Paradise Lost," not all the couples who got engaged will last through the season. But here are the five couples who left the pods together in season 4.

Love Is Blind Season 4 couples Tiffany and Brett | Credit: Netflix

Tiffany and Brett

Despite that ill-timed nap, Tiffany, 37, and Brett, 36, were one of the first couples to get engaged in the pods. During the trip to Mexico, they also seemed to be the most well-adjusted and drama-free couple of the entire group. But will that honeymoon period last?

Love Is Blind Season 4 couples Chelsea and Kwame | Credit: Netflix

Chelsea and Kwame

After Kwame, 33, was dumped in the pods by his first choice Micah, 27, he refocused his efforts on Chelsea, 31. They ultimately got engaged and left the pods together, but Kwame clearly still wasn't over Micah. During the pool party in Mexico, Micah joked about Kwame taking a shot to their "failed proposal," which visibly upset him. And then Micah's apology turned into a very flirty and prolonged conversation with a lot of unnecessary physical touch that a pissed off Chelsea watched from afar (the trend of messy pool party interactions continue!). Can Kwame let his love for Micah go, or will Chelsea reach her limit on feeling like she's still the second choice?

Love Is Blind Season 4 couples Micah and Paul | Credit: Netflix

Micah and Paul

Speaking of Micah, in the pods she fell for Kwame first and fast — which resulted in some pretty mean girl behavior towards Chelsea in the women's living quarters as they both dated the same man. But it was the "slow burn" love story with Paul, 29, that she felt was ultimately right for her.

After Micah dumped Kwame, she was all-in with Paul, and they got engaged and left the pods together. In Mexico, Micah and Paul seemed to be getting closer than ever, but her flirty behavior with Kwame at the pool party made it clear that she was also still harboring some feelings for him as well. Will the slow burn with Paul turn into "I do," or will Micah change her mind and go back to Kwame?

Love Is Blind Season 4 couples Jackie and Marshall from 'Love Is Blind' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Jackie and Marshall

Jackie, 27, is another woman who had to choose between two men in the pods — which almost ignited a fight between those men in the living quarters. This season really got off to a messy start! Ultimately, Jackie decided that Marshall, 27, was better for her than Josh, 31, because Marshall was unlike any other man she'd dated before. Marshall and Jackie got engaged and left the pods together, but their Mexican vacation was more nightmare than paradise.

While the details of what caused Jackie's meltdown remain vague, she got upset while cryptically talking about her family not being perfect, and how she's scared of losing Marshall when they get home. She ended up sobbing in a closet while he stood helplessly outside it, not knowing what to do. The honeymoon period didn't even last through the honeymoon for these two, but can they work things out when they get home to Seattle?

Love Is Blind Season 4 couples Irina and Zack | Credit: Netflix

Irina and Zack

The last couple to get engaged in the pods was Irina, 26, and Zack, 31. This time, it was the man deciding between two choices, as Bliss, 33, was also in the running for his heart. That resulted in some more mean girl behavior in the women's living quarters, as Irina (Micah's BFF) made fun of Bliss for baking cupcakes for Zack's birthday, only to then proceed to ask Bliss if she could have some of the candles Bliss had gotten so that she could give a birthday surprise to Zack, too. Things got very tense, but Bliss took the high road and smoothed things over with Irina to makes things easier on Zack. But Zack, who had no idea what was really going on outside the pods, ended up dumping Bliss and choosing Irina. After the most uncomfortable serenade, Zack proposed to Irina.

However, things went downhill for these two the second they saw each other in person. Irina was visibly not attracted to Zack and said — to his face! — that he's "creepy" and looked like a "cartoon character" who needs to "blink more." To his credit, he tried to take it as a compliment and give their engagement a shot, but she absolutely did not mean it that way. She refused to let him kiss her, and admitted to the camera, "I thought he would be a little more normal."

In Mexico, their relationship went from slightly uncomfortable to downright disaster. Irina avoided Zack at all costs, both physically and emotionally. Despite his best efforts to make the best of a bad situation, they finally called it quits on the last night of the vacation. They both started laughing about how horrible the whole experience had been for both of them, and Irina admitted that she actually wants to be with Paul even though he's engaged to her BFF Micah. Zack was horrified to see Irina's true character come out, and when he got home to Seattle, he reached out to Bliss to see if she would considering talking with him again.

Episode 5 ends on a cliffhanger where Bliss actually does meet up with Zack, and he tells her they both know he "made the wrong choice." Will Zack be able to win Bliss back?

Love Is Blind season 4 debuts new episodes Fridays on Netflix.

