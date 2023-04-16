Here's everyone who is still together from Love Is Blind season 4

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Love Is Blind season 4 finale.

While three couples made it legal by saying "I do," those weddings were filmed more than a year ago in Seattle. So who's still together? Ahead of season's 4 live-streamed reunion, each couple gives EW a relationship status update.

Brett and Tiffany: Still married

The least dramatic couple of season 4 is still going strong a year after saying "I do" at the altar. "We're doing great," Tiffany tells EW. "Our marriage has just only grown since the cameras have left, so I'm just thankful that I chose the right person for me."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Brett, Tiffany in episode 409 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Brett and Tiffany | Credit: Netflix

Marshall and Jackie: Not together

Are you surprised? After their contentious breakup in episode 11, Marshall and Jackie haven't gotten back together. "Personally, I've moved on," Marshall tells EW. "When the breakup happened, that's the last time I spoke with Jackie."

Jackie, meanwhile, says "there's no beef" between her and Marshall despite how things ended. "I don't have no problem with him," she tells EW. "If he has a problem with me then that's fine, but I've moved on and I'm not worried about that situation anymore."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Marshall, Jackie in episode 409 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Marshall and Jackie | Credit: Netflix

Jackie and Josh: Still together

Jackie's not worried about that "situation" with Marshall anymore because she's still dating Josh after getting back together with him in episode 11. "Yes, me and Josh are still together," she says. "We live together and we're in a bigger place together. So yeah, we're good. Very good."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Josh D. in episode 410 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Jackie and Josh | Credit: Netflix

Paul and Micah: Not officially together

It took Micah some time to get over Paul's rejection at the altar. "After the wedding, there was so much hurt. I think I harbored some resentment," she tells EW. "Whether that was misplaced or not, I still felt it. I felt really angry and sad. Something in me just wanted to shake him and be like, 'Come on, just go for it. Live a little!' There was a really rocky point to start from there and without having a really good foundation, it's hard to make something last."

Micah adds that their wedding day "was really hard" for her. "I was really emotional the entire day," she says. "I felt like I was heading towards the doom, the end, the death of a relationship, and I was sad. I was really in love with this person, but the days leading up to the wedding, I started feeling like, 'I don't think he is ready.'"

That's why she decided to force Paul to answer first the altar. "I decided to flip it on him and have him answer first because I didn't want him saying yes just because I did," Micah says. "I didn't want him feeling backed into a corner. I didn't want him feeling like, 'Oh my God, in front of all her friends and family, I don't want to embarrass her.' He does care about me and I felt like the only way to get the true answer from him and what was best for him, what was real in his heart, was for him to go first without knowing what I was going to say."

Micah adds that she wasn't "completely surprised" when Paul said no. "It felt like I was giving him one last chance to choose me, take the jump, take the leap," she says. "But I think in my heart, I knew that he was going to say no deep down. I think that's the reason why I was so upset that entire day."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Paul, Micah in episode 409 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Paul and Micah | Credit: Netflix

If she had answered first, Micah would have said yes to Paul. "I was ready to take the risk and try," she says. "I felt like he was worth risking it, yet it might not have worked. I couldn't tell what the future was going to be, but I wanted to risk it because I really loved him."

Paul reveals that the last time he and Micah spoke was "probably yesterday," but they're not currently, officially together. "We're just kind of lightly chatting," he tells EW. "We're trying to figure out to what degree can we be in each other's lives. And should we? We're kind of still trying to figure that out."

Micah is glad she chose Paul over Kwame in the pods, even though they didn't get married. "The moment I chose Paul in the pods, it was Paul 'til the end — I never once questioned that decision," she says. "Even seeing Kwame in person, I still felt like my heart was with Paul and I knew that I never wavered on that. He was the only person for me and I wouldn't have done anything different."

Paul also says he doesn't regret choosing Micah over Amber. "I think that it was still the right choice, even though we didn't end up with theoretical goal," he says. "I don't regret it, and I don't regret loving either of them. But I think that that's a powerful lesson that I took away from this — that you can love many people and you don't have to marry every person that you love."

Kwame and Chelsea: Still married

Not only are Kwame and Chelsea still married, but Chelsea has finally met Kwame's mom.

"I have been home to meet Kwame's family and it was an amazing experience," Chelsea tells EW. "I went in having pretty little expectations. I was told that his mom was going to observe my every move and I think that it went wonderfully. I mean, there's room to grow there and I'm looking forward to getting to know her more. We had to grant his mom grace and understanding that this experience is super non-traditional and very unique and for a lot of people, a little bit strange, but it's our experience and we own it and we're excited for more to come."

"Their meet was great," Kwame tells EW. "It was all you could expect. My mom is under a lot of pressure welcoming someone into her life and that person becoming the main person in her son's life, so I think it played out the way that it was supposed to with my mom being a bit more strict about me taking this step in my life. But they met, it went well, and we're just taking it day by day. My mom and I are on great, great, great terms right now, and that's what my focus is. I want us to be at the right place for me to start reintroducing Chelsea back into that situation."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame, Chelsea in episode 410 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Kwame and Chelsea | Credit: Netflix

Chelsea reveals that she and Kwame are "doing well" now. "We are into our first year of marriage, and in this experience, I would say the first year feels like five," she says. "We go through a lot. There's a lot of growing things. We got married, the next day we packed up in Portland, and I packed up my apartment, and we moved in together. And it has been a journey; it has been transformative."

She adds that she wouldn't say marriage is "easy," but "that's something that we are fully aware of now and that we continually work and grow to build our foundation together. When you get married in this way, it's a little bit backwards, so we're excited to do all those new things [we haven't experienced yet]."

Bliss and Zack: Still Married?

While both Bliss and Zack are hesitant to reveal their relationship status before the live-streamed reunion (unlike the rest of their fellow cast members), Bliss reveals they have been watching all the episodes together... so read into that however you can.

"We stayed up 'til midnight until it aired and we took work off the next day and we just watched them all," she tells EW. "Honestly, it's so cool to be able to see us fall in love with each other. I think that's such a beautiful gift from this, to be able to literally go back and watch how it all developed and how we got to where we are today. I, personally, think our story is so beautiful and it was cool that we got to experience that with each other."

Bliss adds that she wasn't worried about watching those first five episodes in which Zack dumped her, proposed to Irina, and went to Mexico engaged to Irina before getting back together with Bliss. "I made him tell me every tiny little thing that occurred — I was so prepared for all of this," she says with a laugh. "I mean, I had a year to prepare for it. And really, at the end of the day, we're together now, and I was dating other people too, they just didn't show it. Of course, it's not the happiest, comfortable, best thing in the world to see your person dating someone else, but that's how the world works. We've all had previous relationships and then we have new relationships."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Bliss in episode 409 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Zack and Bliss | Credit: Netflix

Bliss says that she "definitely" knew they were getting married well before their finale wedding day. "I wanted to give the opportunity for both of us to change our minds if we got up there and decided that we didn't want to, but I always knew in my heart," she says. "I didn't necessarily share it verbally very much, but we had agreed that we were going to say yes. We both had talked about it and were 100 percent on board with each other, absolutely."

She laughs as she admits she wasn't worried Zack would change his mind and say no. "The fact that he broke up with me and then proposed to me again, there's no way that this dude is going to say no," she says. "No third chances."

The Love Is Blind season 4 finale is now streaming on Netflix. Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion airs April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

