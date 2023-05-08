Kwame and Chelsea, Brett and Tiffany, and Zack and Bliss are all still together one year after tying the knot in the season 4 finale.

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

It's only been a couple weeks since Love is Blind fans watched three couples said "I do" in the season 4 finale. However, since the weddings were actually filmed a year ago in Seattle, all of those couples are now celebrating their first anniversary. And while the cameras are no longer recording their lives, thankfully they're still sharing every single moment of their lives on social media. It's like the show never ends!

Tiffany and Brett kicked off their anniversary over the weekend with a trip to Los Angeles and tickets to see the Lakers play. They both shared photos to Instagram from their romantic trip and night at the basketball game.

Love is Blind Credit: Tiffany Pennywell Brown/Instagram

"Finally made it to a @lakers game!" Brett wrote in his caption. "What better way to spend our anniversary eve."

Tiffany and Brett spent their night at the game with fellow season 4 couple Kwame and Chelsea, who also commemorated their one-year anniversary with a trip to Disneyland. "Surprised Kwame for our anniversary," Chelsea wrote on her Instagram story. "Fully embracing the Disney magic!! Such an amazing day!"

Love is Blind Credit: Chelsea Griffin Appiah/Instagram

Love is Blind Credit: Chelsea Griffin Appiah/Instagram

Meanwhile Zack and Bliss celebrated their anniversary by going on a cruise for their delayed honeymoon. Bliss shared videos to her Instagram story of Zack bringing her breakfast in bed, as well as one of their dinners on the ship.

Love is Blind Credit: Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski/Instagram

Love is Blind Credit: Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski/Instagram

Bliss also shared a video montage from her first year of marriage with Zack. "A little glimpse into our first year of marriage: travel, holidays, having the best time of our lives!" she wrote in the caption. "I can't wait for more adventures with you, this is just the beginning!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: