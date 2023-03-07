Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 4

Thirty new singles are ready to mingle and get engaged.
By Jessica Wang March 07, 2023 at 01:43 PM EST
Ready to head back to the pods?

Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind is back for season 4 come Friday, March 24. Thirty singles on the quest for love will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. The newly-engaged couples will then move in together and plan their wedding to find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bonds.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as hosts for what's sure to be another addictive 12-episode season. Episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays in batches until the April 14 finale. Check out the new teaser and meet the season 4 contestants below.

Amber

Amber, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Flight Attendant

April

April, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava

Ava, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Communications Specialist

Bill

Bill, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Bliss

Bliss, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Senior Program Manager

Brandie

Brandie, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 39

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Brett

Brett, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Design Director

Chelsea

Chelsea, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris

Chris, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Technical Recruiter

Conner

Conner, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Operations Manager

Irina

Irina, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Owner

Jack

Jack, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Software Sales

Jackelina

Jackelina, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy

Jimmy, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Technical Product Manager

Josh D.

Josh D, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Project Engineer

Josh S.

Josh S, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Plant Operations Director

Juan

Juan, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia

Kacia, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Family Support Specialist

Kendra

Kendra, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Social Worker

Kwame

Kwame, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales Development Manager

Marshall

Marshall, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Micah

Micah, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Molly

Molly, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica

Monica, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Paul

Paul, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Environmental Scientist

Quincy

Quincy, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland

Ryland, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany

Tiffany, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 37

Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi

Wendi, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Zack

Zack, 'Love Is Blind'
| Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney

