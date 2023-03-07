Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 4
Love Is Blind
- TV Show
Ready to head back to the pods?
Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind is back for season 4 come Friday, March 24. Thirty singles on the quest for love will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. The newly-engaged couples will then move in together and plan their wedding to find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bonds.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as hosts for what's sure to be another addictive 12-episode season. Episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays in batches until the April 14 finale. Check out the new teaser and meet the season 4 contestants below.
Amber
Age: 34
Occupation: Flight Attendant
April
Age: 29
Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Ava
Age: 32
Occupation: Communications Specialist
Bill
Age: 33
Occupation: Real Estate Investor
Bliss
Age: 33
Occupation: Senior Program Manager
Brandie
Age: 39
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Brett
Age: 36
Occupation: Design Director
Chelsea
Age: 31
Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Chris
Age: 32
Occupation: Technical Recruiter
Conner
Age: 28
Occupation: Operations Manager
Irina
Age: 26
Occupation: Business Owner
Jack
Age: 30
Occupation: Software Sales
Jackelina
Age: 27
Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant
Jimmy
Age: 29
Occupation: Technical Product Manager
Josh D.
Age: 31
Occupation: Project Engineer
Josh S.
Age: 30
Occupation: Plant Operations Director
Juan
Age: 30
Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer
Kacia
Age: 31
Occupation: Family Support Specialist
Kendra
Age: 33
Occupation: Social Worker
Kwame
Age: 33
Occupation: Sales Development Manager
Marshall
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Micah
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Molly
Age: 32
Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica
Age: 31
Occupation: Elementary School Teacher
Paul
Age: 29
Occupation: Environmental Scientist
Quincy
Age: 36
Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Ryland
Age: 29
Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Tiffany
Age: 37
Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi
Age: 28
Occupation: Aerospace Engineer
Zack
Age: 31
Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney
