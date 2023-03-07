Meet the cast of Love Is Blind season 4

Thirty new singles are ready to mingle and get engaged.

Ready to head back to the pods?

Netflix's unorthodox dating show Love Is Blind is back for season 4 come Friday, March 24. Thirty singles on the quest for love will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. The newly-engaged couples will then move in together and plan their wedding to find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bonds.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as hosts for what's sure to be another addictive 12-episode season. Episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays in batches until the April 14 finale. Check out the new teaser and meet the season 4 contestants below.

Amber

Love is Blind season 4 Amber Amber, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Flight Attendant

April

Love is Blind season 4 April April, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Sales & Marketing Coordinator

Ava

Love is Blind season 4 Ava Ava, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Communications Specialist

Bill

Love is Blind season 4 Bill Bill, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Bliss

Love is Blind season 4 Bliss Bliss, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Senior Program Manager

Brandie

Love is Blind season 4 Brandie Brandie, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 39

Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Brett

Love is Blind season 4 Brett Brett, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Design Director

Chelsea

Love is Blind season 4 Chelsea Chelsea, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris

Love is Blind season 4 Chris Chris, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Technical Recruiter

Conner

Love is Blind season 4 Connor Conner, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Operations Manager

Irina

Love is Blind season 4 Irina Irina, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Business Owner

Jack

Love is Blind season 4 Jack Jack, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Software Sales

Jackelina

Love is Blind season 4- Jackie Jackelina, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy

Jimmy Love is Blind season 4 Jimmy, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Technical Product Manager

Josh D.

Love is Blind season 4 Josh D Josh D, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Project Engineer

Josh S.

Love is Blind season 4 Josh S Josh S, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Plant Operations Director

Juan

Love is Blind season 4 Juan Juan, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia

Kacia Love is Blind season 4 Kacia, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Family Support Specialist

Kendra

Kendra Love is Blind season 4 Kendra, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Social Worker

Kwame

Love is Blind season 4 Kwame Kwame, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Sales Development Manager

Marshall

Love is Blind season 4 Marshall Marshall, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Micah

Love is Blind season 4 Micah Micah, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Molly

Love is Blind season 4 Molly Molly, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica

Love is Blind season 4 Monia Monica, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Elementary School Teacher

Paul

Love is Blind season 4 Paul Paul, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Environmental Scientist

Quincy

Love is Blind season 4 Quincy Quincy, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 36

Occupation: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland

Ryalnd Love is Blind season 4 Ryland, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany

Love is Blind season 4 Tiffany Tiffany, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 37

Occupation: Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi

Love is Blind season 4 Wendy Wendi, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Zack

Love is Blind season 4 Zach Zack, 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Criminal Defense Attorney

