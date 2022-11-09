All the most shocking moments from the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion.

The Love Is Blind season 3 finale weddings were shocking, but no one was prepared for how spicy the reunion got.

After five pod couples made it to the altar, only two actually said "I do" and got married: Alexa and Brennon (protect them at all costs, their love is real, y'all), and Matt and Colleen (hmmm). But it was the couples who said "I don't" at the altar who brought the real drama during the reunion, as Zanab, Cole, Nancy, Bartise, Raven, and SK dropped so many truth bombs and revelations that makes watching this season an even wilder ride if you binge it again knowing what you know now.

Below, EW rounded up the most jaw-dropping moments from the reunion.

Love is Blind Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Are the married couples still together?

Yes! Both Alexa and Brennon and Matt and Colleen are still happily married. However, while Alexa and Brennon are living together and even joke about Alexa being pregnant already (she's not, that's just her sarcastic humor at work), Matt and Colleen have not moved in together yet. Neither wanted to break their leases early for financial reasons (Colleen also didn't want to screw over her current roommates by doing so) but they do have plans to move in together in the near future. They say they're fine being married in an unorthodox way since that's how they got together in the first place.

Meanwhile, Alexa and Brennon are doing great. A funny clip of unaired footage is shown where Brennon saw Alexa's closet for the first time and she joked about only giving him a small corner to use (which he was okay with since he didn't need any more than that anyways). She also confessed she returns clothes after wearing them once, which is how she never repeats an outfit. They also revealed their first fight was over dirty dishes, but then they got a piece of advice to not let roommate issues become marriage issues and they've been fine ever since. She also revealed she had a moment during the pods where she almost went home because she was homesick, and Brennon was the one who convinced her to stay, which is when she first realized she loved him.

Raven and SK are back on

Raven revealed she wasn't blindsided by SK's "I do not" at the altar, but she was "unprepared." And SK promised that he didn't know what he was going to say until that very moment at the altar. However, in a shocking turn of events, they revealed they are currently dating! They got up and kissed in front of everyone, proving that they're better than ever. SK even makes sure to show Raven all the messages he gets from fans now, and she warned everyone watching to stay out of her man's DMs.

Raven also revealed she and SK didn't get physical until after the non-wedding. And SK admitted with a laugh that he didn't know what pilates was while talking to Raven in the pods about her career as a pilates instructor.

The other 2 couples are definitely not

There won't be any happy endings or reunions for Nancy and Bartise or Zanab and Cole. After Bartise said "I don't" at the altar, both he and Nancy got breakup hairstyle refreshes, and while he was now sporting a questionable man bun on the top of his head (who told him that looked good?!), Nancy was literally glowing with her new highlights and look. She looked absolutely stunning, and it's clear who won this breakup.

While discussing where their relationship went wrong, Nancy told Bartise she's "tired of protecting" him, but she did give him props for telling her literally everything he was saying behind her back during filming, because after everything, at least she had that while watching the season back. She thanked him for his "brutal f---ing honesty" but told him to "find a better way" in the future with other women, because that still hurts. SK also agreed that Bartise's way of telling Nancy everything that he talked about with the guys was not cool, and Nancy said it was "childish." Bartise said he's learned his lesson, but later on, Nancy broke down in tears hearing Bartise say he rooted for their relationship while watching the episodes — especially since the day after their non-wedding, Nancy saw a video on social media of Bartise with a tall blonde woman. Bartise admitted he did hook up with that woman later, but said it's no one's business who he's with after they broke up. The rest of the cast, including hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, argues it's the timing of how quickly Bartise was with another woman that was not okay, no matter how Bartise wanted to "cope" with the breakup.

And that brings us to Cole and Zanab. It's safe to say they're never, ever getting back together. Cole seemed especially miserable throughout the entire reunion. It was clear he did not want to be here. This was the first time Zanab and Cole had seen or even spoken to each other since the non-wedding after Zanab read him for filth at the altar and her friends applauded her as she walked out. Zanab revealed she still wanted to fight for their relationship the morning of the wedding and didn't know until the moment she was at the altar with Cole that she was going to say no and then make that speech. He said he still didn't understand what she said at the altar about how he treated her so badly in their relationship, and thought she was going to text or call him immediately after the wedding to talk about it. He also still didn't understand how their wedding day unfolded the way it did. In short, he's in denial. But it turns out their relationship was so much worse than it appeared onscreen.

Love is Blind Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Zanab reveals the dark truth about her relationship with Cole

Buckle up, because there was so much more that happened offscreen with Cole and Zanab that made her speech at the altar so much more powerful.

First things first: the pool party conversation between Cole and Colleen of course got discussed again. Cole tried to gaslight Zanab after she said he didn't apologize to her about that for weeks, then he called her "insane." Brennon told Cole to not use that word to describe Zanab, so Cole then used the word "crazy" instead, and everyone pointed out how that's the same exact thing. Brennon said that time and time again, Cole continually disrespected Zanab and everyone else nodded, with Alexa adding that Cole was "deceitful." Later during the reunion, Cole tried to say that Alexa called him "evil" and she corrected him multiple times saying that she actually said "deceitful."

Meanwhile, Matt revealed that watching the pool party scene wasn't surprising for him at all since Colleen had confessed everything that was said literally that very same night. So no more blowups about that conversation happened for them after the episode came out.

Back to Cole and Zanab: Cole said their relationship was a lot more fun and playful than it was shown onscreen — it wasn't him being goofy and her being "naggy" like it appeared. He also admitted he's as messy as he appeared. He revealed he literally didn't flush his toilet before leaving to film the show, so he had gnats in his bathroom when he got back weeks later (though he claimed it was because the power was out the morning he left so he couldn't flush). "I'm not organized, I've got a lot to work on," he said. Zanab admitted she could have had more grace with dealing with Cole, but she'd never shared space with anyone before so it was an adjustment for her. But Alexa said even more happened off camera and Cole actually came off as more likeable onscreen than he actually was — for example, he got a girl's number at the bachelor party and tried to kiss her as his "last" kiss before he got married. Zanab said Cole told her that story the night before the wedding, but he denied that happened and that he told her. No one stood up to defend Cole, but a bunch of people (including some of the guys) defended Zanab's side of the story, while not officially accusing Cole of cheating but also not shooting down Zanab's claims.

Zanab also called out Cole for all the body shaming comments he made to her that weren't shown in the episodes (i.e. pushing food away from her, trying to make her order salads, etc.), and said it's his saving grace that the footage wasn't included this season. She also revealed she ultimately developed an eating disorder because of the way he treated her — she said he was "trying to control what I ate and me changing my eating habits" as a result of his body shaming, to which he literally laughed and said, "That's hilarious, I never once cared about what you ate." Then she said she "stopped eating," and was only eating a banana and teaspoon of peanut butter so she wouldn't pass out during the long days of filming. She brought up a moment where she had grabbed two tangerine cuties and he said, "Are you going to eat both of those? Maybe you should save your appetite." He denied that, too, and said if they have the footage, they should air it. At the very end of the reunion, the producers did just that: the cuties scene played right before the credits and it's exactly as Zanab described, leaving no room for argument and exposing Cole's gaslighting and body shaming.

At the end of the reunion (before the cuties scene played), Cole ultimately apologized to everyone on the cast and said he's working on himself and hoped he can still be friends with everyone going forward. He also said he regrets going on the show if he destroyed someone's self esteem. Zanab tried to take the high road by saying she completely forgave him, but he still said he wouldn't do the show again if he had the chance to go back. Then he broke down in tears about how he said things he would never say on the show and watching it back "destroyed" him. Hopefully Cole really does take seeing the hard truth about his actions as a learning experience.

The women stick together

On a more inspiring note, all the women supported one another in a way that was incredible to see. Since some of the guys were intent on pitting them against each other during the season (cough, Cole and Bartise), the women banded together to show that lifting each other up is so much better than fighting over a man. In fact, Nancy and Raven revealed they've become friends and said that it was hard to watch when they were tearing each other down in the episodes. And they all came to Zanab's defense when Cole continued to gaslight her and treat her with disrespect.

Zanab said "it stung" watching the pool party scene happen onscreen, and Colleen tearfully apologized to her for her part in it. Nancy said it was a problem for "multiple men" this season of not stopping inappropriate conversations with other women after they got engaged, and a lot of women nod their agreement. Brennon also gets an honorable mention for constantly sticking up for the women and siding with them against his "bros." He's a true gentleman!

The infamous eyedrops scene

Nick Lachey had some jokes! During the reunion, he brought out eyedrops in a hilarious callback to Andrew's fake tears in the pod, and everyone laughed at the shade. Vanessa revealed Andrew was invited to the reunion but chose not to come, and all the women were thankful the "phony" guy wasn't there. Bartise even said that was not a "false depiction" of who Andrew was, so it's clear how everyone felt about Andrew. Nancy may not have chosen a good guy to marry, but at least she didn't say yes to Andrew!

Stay tuned to EW for more Love Is Blind season 3 finale coverage, including more from both Cole and Zanab as they reveal even more shocking truths about their relationship and wedding.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: