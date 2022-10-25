Watch Love Is Blind season 3 exes Cole and Colleen flirt in the pool while their fiancés watch

Things are getting uncomfortable as all the couples spend more time with each other out of the pods!

Is the love story not over for one Love Is Blind season 3 couple, even after they ended things in the pods and got engaged to other people?

EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the next batch of episodes from Netflix's hit reality dating experiment that reveals things may be heating back up between exes Cole and Colleen. In the first three episodes, Cole broke things off with "ballerina" Colleen after she refused to get deep with him in the pods. She said she felt more comfortable keeping their relationship casual, surface-level, and fun, but he wanted his marriage to be deeper on an emotional level. He ultimately broke up with her and went on to propose to Zanab, while Colleen eventually found love with Matt.

season 3 of Love Is Blind Credit: Ser Baffo/Netflix

Both couples left the pods engaged, and after spending a few nights together, all the couples came back together in one location. Things have been less than perfect for Cole and Zanab, while Matt and Colleen seemed to get closer than ever. But in EW's exclusive clip, Cole and Colleen aren't done with each other just yet. As their fiancés watch on from afar, they start to flirt with each other in the pool. They admit how they're each other's type and would definitely approach the other in a bar if they'd met in the real world. Yikes!

Does this mean Zanab and Matt are destined for heartbreak if Cole and Colleen decide to give their relationship another shot? We've yet to see Love Is Blind exes dump their fiancés for a former pod connection, but season 3 could feature a first in that department!

Check out the exclusive video above now before the next three episodes debut Wednesday.

