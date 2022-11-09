Relationship status update! Here's what happened to every Love Is Blind season 3 couple

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion.

First comes love (in the pods), then comes marriage (for some), and then comes ... a baby in a baby carriage? Not so fast — while there has yet to be the first Love Is Blind baby (despite Alexa and Brennon joking about that during the reunion), it's time to find out how all the couples are doing after season 3 ended.

Following romantic highs and devastating lows this season, five couples came out of the pods engaged. But who ultimately got married in the season 3 finale, and who got back together despite saying "I don't" at the altar? And which couples are officially done for good after all the drama became too much to tolerate? Below, EW rounds up the relationship status updates for each of the five couples.

Love is Blind Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Alexa and Brennon: Happily married

Now this is the picture-perfect ending everyone wants to see from this experiment! Alexa and Brennon got married in the finale, and they reveal during the reunion they're better than ever. They're living together and had their first fight over dirty dishes but got over it pretty quickly. These two are so in love, and their romance deserves to be protected at all costs. However, do not ask them if they're having a baby — they do want to become parents soon but Alexa is not pregnant (yet).

Nancy and Bartise: Officially done

Sweet, generous, forgiving Nancy said "I do" at the altar, only for Bartise to blindside her and say "I don't." Nancy's family immediately confronted Bartise while Nancy begged them to give her a moment alone to talk with him, and their wedding disaster became more dramatic than a soap opera plot.

As a result of Bartise doing exactly what he promised Nancy he wouldn't (i.e. blindsiding her and humiliating her in front of her family), Nancy reveals during the reunion that they're done for good. Bartise says that watching the episodes back, he was actually rooting for their relationship to work, which only causes Nancy to break down in tears because she reveals that literally the day after their wedding, she saw a video on social media of Bartise already with another woman. Bartise admits he did hook up with that woman but says that was his way of "coping" with the breakup, and it's no one's business who he's with after they broke up. But the rest of the cast and even Nick and Vanessa Lachey say the timing of how quickly he hooked up with someone else was not okay.

Raven and SK: Back together

During the finale, SK said "I don't" at the altar because of the circumstances surrounding his relationship with Raven. He was about to move to California for grad school and didn't want to put the pressure of a long-distance marriage on Raven. Raven didn't know SK was going to reject her at the altar, and SK reveals during the reunion that he didn't know what he was going to say until that very moment.

However, they got back together after the non-wedding and they are currently dating. They didn't hook up during their engagement, and waited until after their wedding day to get physical. They're in love and still together while doing long-distance.

Colleen and Matt: Married but living separately

The only other couple to say "I do" at the altar was Colleen and Matt, and during the reunion they reveal they're still together. However, they are not living together... yet. It's purely for financial reasons though, as neither one wanted to break their lease early and Colleen currently lives with roommates and didn't want to screw them over by leaving suddenly. They do have plans to move in together soon.

Love is Blind Season 3 Credit: Netflix

Zanab and Cole: Officially done

The least surprising update is that Zanab and Cole did not get married, and there is no chance of a romantic reconciliation. However, this couple did share the most shocking revelations during the reunion about what happened in their relationship that fans didn't see in the episodes this season.

During the finale, Zanab left Cole at the altar with a searing speech about how he destroyed her self-confidence and didn't treat her with respect, and all her friends applauded her and walked out as well. The reunion is the first time Zanab and Cole have seen or even spoken to each other since the wedding. And during the reunion, Zanab reveals she developed an eating disorder as a result of Cole body-shaming her, but he denies everything she says about how badly he treated her during their relationship, arguing that she wouldn't have stayed with him for as long as she did if things were that bad between them. He also calls her "crazy" and "insane," and Brennon and other cast members tell Cole not to use those words to describe Zanab. Most of the rest of the cast supports Zanab and drags Cole for how he treated her. Even the producers are on Zanab's side, as a scene is shown before the credits of one of the moments Zanab brought up of Cole's body shaming and comments about her eating, and it's exactly the way she said it played out. Cole had denied that moment ever happened, and said producers should show the footage if it existed. It does, and they did.

Ultimately, Cole breaks down in tears, apologizes to the entire cast, and says he's working on himself and hopes he can be friends with everyone going forward. He also says he regrets going on the show if he destroyed someone's (a.k.a. Zanab's) self esteem. Zanab tells Cole she completely forgives him, but he still says he wouldn't do this show again if he had the chance to go back and change things because watching it back "destroyed" him.

Andrew and his fake tears: Officially done (with the show)

As for Andrew — a.k.a. the first guy who proposed to Nancy in the pods whom she turned down — he's definitely not finding love with her or any of these women. During the reunion, Vanessa reveals he was invited to participate but he refused to attend, and literally everyone on the cast was happy about that. He's probably off crying fake eyedrops tears about it.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: