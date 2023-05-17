Love Is Blind season 3 couple (finally) moving in together after being married for 2 years

It's never too late to move in with your spouse.

Love Is Blind season 3 couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are finally moving in together after 2 years of marriage. Reed revealed the news on Tuesday's episode of Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," she said. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

Reed continued, "We practically live together already. He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work. I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio."

As for why the couple hadn't taken the plunge to officially live together until now, Reed explained, "To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while, it takes a second — and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton in episode 309 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton in episode 309 of 'Love Is Blind' | Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Ahead of the big move, Reed said she's not worried about it not working out for them. "I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can't get away from him in these four walls," she joked.

The two, who tied the knot in June 2021, first met in the pods on season 3 of the Netflix reality series. There, they committed to an engagement before seeing each other, and later said "I do" during that season's finale.

Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are currently available on Netflix.

