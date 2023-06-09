Love Is Blind season 3 couple Colleen and Matt officially live together now

After two years of marriage, they're finally under the same roof!

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Love is patient — but in the case of Love Is Blind season 3 contestants Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, love has been really, really patient.

One month after announcing that they were finally moving in together after two years of marriage, the Dallas-based couple are — at long last — now living under the same roof.

"Honey, I'm home," wrote Reed in an Instagram post featuring photos of herself and Bolton celebrating in their sleek new kitchen. "We did it OUR way," added Bolton in a similar post.

During the season 3 reunion, the couple — who had a tumultuous though brief courtship on Netflix's reality dating hit — said they were not living together yet because they both had leases they did not want to break. Reed elaborated further on the May 15 episode of Out of the Pods, a Love Is Blind podcast hosted by season 2 contestants Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while, it takes a second — and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people," Reed said. "We practically live together already. He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work. I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month."

Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt Finally Move in Together After Being Married for Nearly 2 Years; Credit: Colleen Reed/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CtMxco_pzAw 'Love Is Blind' couple Matt and Colleen | Credit: Colleen Reed/Instagram

Of course, the Love Is Blind franchise is no stranger to delays. Netflix had to postpone their much-hyped "live" season 4 reunion for a full day after technical issues stymied its attempt at a live broadcast.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: