13 wild moments from Love Is Blind season 2

Shayne guessing that Natalie was Shaina

We couldn't get through an episode without the introduction of a love triangle. Shayne spent the first few days in the pods falling for Natalie, even writing her name with a heart on the cover of his notebook. When he guessed that Shaina was in the room over from him and said she's who he "was hoping for," Natalie was rightfully upset. It didn't help that Shayne went full middle schooler, saying, "If you think I'm a dick, I think that's kind of weird, no offense."