13 wild moments from Love Is Blind season 2
Warning: This story contains spoilers from the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind, which are now streaming on Netflix.
Just when it seemed impossible for any cast of characters to live up to the craziness of Love Is Blind's first season, the second season came out swinging. Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back once again to prove that love is, in fact, blind.
When the series first premiered in February 2020, shocking moments of early "I love you's" and, let's face it, anything Jessica had to say, set high standards for drama and romance. Now, with an entirely new batch of singles, there have been plenty of cringe-worthy, infuriating, and hilarious interactions.
We compiled the most iconic events, both good and bad, that have unfolded so far on this season (and yes, Shaina is all over it). Check back here on Friday, Feb. 25 for an updated list once the couples finally walk down the aisle (or don't) and say their "I do's" (or "I don'ts") – the cliffhangers are simply unparalleled.
Shake asking women about their weight
Did anyone tell Shake that this show is called Love Is Blind? The veterinarian and DJ asked women about their age and size, and whether he would have a hard time carrying them on his shoulders at music festivals. At least he semi-redeems himself, but these were major red flags from the get-go.
Shayne guessing that Natalie was Shaina
We couldn't get through an episode without the introduction of a love triangle. Shayne spent the first few days in the pods falling for Natalie, even writing her name with a heart on the cover of his notebook. When he guessed that Shaina was in the room over from him and said she's who he "was hoping for," Natalie was rightfully upset. It didn't help that Shayne went full middle schooler, saying, "If you think I'm a dick, I think that's kind of weird, no offense."
Shaina and Kyle's religion argument
Shaina shared her strong Christian beliefs, rejecting evolution and the Big Bang Theory. Kyle is an atheist. Each thought the other was "brainwashed." How did they think this would turn out?
Jarrette's proposal to Mallory
In a breakup more emotional than any of those on The Bachelor, Mallory rejected Jarrette's proposition. The ensuing tears were certain to cause several fights in their forthcoming engagements.
Shaina's departure
When Shaina retired to her own room for her first night with Kyle as a couple, her certainty in the relationship was wavering. Still, Kyle went on and on about how lucky he was to have her. He even gave her his mother's engagement ring. Sweet, sweet Kyle.
Shake telling anyone and everyone his feelings about Deepti
Just when it looked like Shake and Deeps were on track, Shake decided to confide in Shayne and Nick that he lacked any physical attraction to his fiancée. He even went so far as saying it was like being with his aunt.
The ring conversation
Mallory and Jarrette stepped away from their significant others for a suspiciously long conversation. He was clearly not over her, asking if she was really ready for marriage and criticizing Sal's ring choice. She wanted gold, Sal!
Sal dropping Mallory
Sal was the comedy relief this show needed. During a relaxing beach day with the other couples, he ran with Mallory in his arms into the ocean. Unfortunately, his water shoes got the better of him and he tripped and dropped his fiancée in the sand.
Danielle's brother asking tough questions
Some of the Love Is Blind families approved fully of the engagements, some refused to go along with it, and others asked about their sex lives. Danielle's brother Brendan put forth the most TMI question he possibly could: "How sexually active are you?"
Sal's ex intervening
Although it wasn't filmed, Sal's ex-girlfriend reached out to his sisters, upset about his new relationship. The drama caused the couple to sleep in separate rooms that night, although they were okay in the end. Honestly, can you blame any ex of Sal's for wanting him back?
Shaina meddling in Natalie and Shayne's relationship
With Kyle off her tail, Shaina was on to her next target: Shayne. The two formed a bond in the pods, but her intentions revealed themselves when she accused his engagement of being fraudulent. Her attempt to set Natalie up with a guy she knew definitely didn't help.
Sal's serenade
Sal staked his claim once again as MVP of the season. On top of an apology of flowers and a homemade meal, Sal made up for the ex-girlfriend situation with the lyrics "My fiancée's hot like Beyonce.
Wrigley Field bachelor party takeover
With the couples all back in Chicago, the men had one final night before their weddings. Love Is Blind scored the ultimate landmark for the occasion: Wrigley Field. Shayne missing every ball during batting practice was the most on-brand event of the night.
