Check out the Love Is Blind season 2 couples' official wedding photos

Five weddings took place in the finale — but which couples actually said "I do"?

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season 2 finale of Love Is Blind, now streaming on Netflix.

Love may be blind, but marriage is another story.

The second season of Love Is Blind is in the books, and once again, several love stories developed before the couples ever saw one another in person. With five pairs making it to the altar after just about a month of knowing one another, they were handed a difficult decision: whether or not they'd say "I do."

EW has an exclusive look at the official wedding photos taken at the nuptials of Nick and Danielle, Jarrette and Iyanna, Natalie and Shayne, Mallory and Sal, and Deepti and Shake. Although only the first two couples tied the knot, the day was, as Deepti called it, "a celebration of love."

"I have no question whatsoever that you are the person I'm supposed to be with," Nick told Danielle at the altar, later calling his choice to commit to his bride a "game-time decision."

Other couples' game-time decisions didn't end so happily, however. Deepti decided she deserves someone who "knows for sure" that they want to be with her (heck yes, girl!); Natalie couldn't marry Shayne because they had issues to "sort through"; and Sal felt a little too rushed in marrying Mallory. But that doesn't mean they didn't get some gorgeous photos out of their would-be wedding days.

Check them out below.

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

Love Is Blind Credit: Adrian S. Burrows, Sr./Netflix

All ten episodes of Love Is Blind season 2 are available to stream now on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.