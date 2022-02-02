Post-pod life isn't looking so perfect in Love Is Blind season 2 trailer

The pods are about to open again.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the second season of its reality dating series, Love Is Blind.

The show sees 30 singles who want to be loved for their personality, and not their looks, sign up for an unorthodox approach to dating. The hopeless romantics must date potential suitors without ever seeing them by carrying out conversations through walls from inside their respective pods. Not only do they "forge deep emotional connections" through this unconventional dating style, they also become engaged before leaving pod life behind. Only then do they meet face-to-face and jet off to Mexico to get used to one another's appearance while they plan their upcoming nuptials.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the 10-part series aims to determine whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind. Blind or not, there certainly seems to be lot of indecision and tears in the new trailer.

Love is Blind season 2 Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey on 'Love is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Find out if love really is blind when the first five episodes of season 2 drop Feb. 11. Episodes 6-9 will follow on Feb. 18, with the finale airing on Feb. 25. Watch the trailer above.

Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Love is Blind season 2 Credit: Netflix

