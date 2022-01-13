Hopeful singles are pumped to talk to walls in first Love Is Blind season 2 trailer

Pod life is back!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for the second season of its reality dating series Love Is Blind, and revealed the first episode will premiere Feb. 11, with batched episodes dropping on Feb. 18 and 25 thereafter.

Hosted by Nick "I'm obviously Nick Lachey" Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, the series sees hopeful singles, who want to be loved for who they are rather than how they look, interact with one another from inside a pod, essentially talking at a wall as they aim to get to know the person on the other side without any distractions. The singles talk to multiple potential love interests, until that good ol' connection is made and BOOM just like that, they get engaged and get to meet face-to-face for the very first time.

Love Is Blind Nick and Vanessa Lachey host 'Love is Blind.' | Credit: Netflix

Then the real test begins, as the newly-engaged couples reenter the real world and start to plan their wedding day, all while staring at their betrothed's face. Even when they make it to the altar, it's not a done deal as the "I do" moment is their last chance to say "actually, I really don't." It happened quite a lot in season 1.

Pretty wild, huh? But the journey actually paid off for two couples from season 1 who are still together today, more than two years later.

Find out if love really is blind when the 10-part series kicks off Feb. 11. Watch the trailer above.

Season one is available to stream on Netfilix now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.