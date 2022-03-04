Everything we learned from the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion special

Love Is Blind Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season 2 reunion special of Love Is Blind, now streaming on Netflix.

After a satisfyingly dramatic sophomore season, Love Is Blind buttoned up its latest installment with a reunion episode that gave fans an update on the married couples' relationships, dug up some old drama — and mostly saw the cast putting Shake on blast. If you don't want to watch an hour of Shake defending his questionable actions, that's completely understandable — we did it for you. Here's everything we learned from the Netflix series' reunion episode, including a potential budding romance between two of the cast members who ended the season single.

Love Is Blind Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

1. The cast hates Shake just as much as the internet does. When Nick and Vanessa Lachey open the floor for the contestants to express what they're most nervous about, the 33-year-old vet chimed in immediately, saying, "I'm nervous about how we get edited." This is the first of several interjections from Shake that cause backlash from his fellow contestants, especially the jaw-to-the-floor-every-time-Shake-speaks Shayne.

2. Kyle and Natalie didn't realize the extent of Shaina and Shayne's relationship. Natalie was left out of the loop about her ex-fiancé's relationship with Shaina by both parties involved. Most notably, she was never clued into Shaina's surprise conversation with Shayne before he popped the question to Natalie, and she only learned about it upon watching the show. Shaina genuinely apologizes, and Shayne says the shock of Shaina coming back to him after two days on what was supposed to be his "day with Natalie" messed with his head in the moment.

3. Shake thinks Shaina only agreed to Kyle's proposal for the airtime. When Shaina admits that she should have said no to Kyle in the pods, Shake interrupts to say "off the record" (whatever that means on a reality TV show) that Shaina and Kyle's desire to stay on camera was a driving force for their engagement. An unseen voice says, "Sometimes it's okay to keep your mouth shut," while Shayne says he "can't believe the words that are coming out of [Shake's] mouth."

4. Nick unfollowed Shake on Instagram. "You're so unbearable. You think everybody thinks the same way as you, and that's the problem. No one thinks the way you think. And it hurts people," Nick tells him. All the while, Danielle sits by her husband's side with a smile on her face.

5. Sal felt disrespected by Jarrette and Mallory's conversation in Mexico. Jarrette acknowledges that the long discussion he had with Mallory on the beach shouldn't have happened, or at least should have been "tailored differently." Jarrette called out Sal's ring choice in what he calls an inappropriate joke, for which he apologizes. Mallory similarly apologizes to Iyanna, though Iyanna says her anger was all directed toward Jarrette. The four of them decide to let the past live in the past.

Love Is Blind Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

6. Nick and Danielle have been building on their communication skills in couples' therapy. Danielle has been vocal on social media about the way she struggled with mental health during the taping of the show and how important an open dialogue has been in her marriage. Nick says he learned that whenever the couple faces a problem, "I go into fix mode. I just want to fix it. She just wants me to understand she's feeling this way. Not fix it."

7. Shayne sees himself as "the sex addict of the show." When he makes a euphemistic joke about Danielle and Nick breaking their furniture, Shayne laughingly references his edit, which often showed him talking about his sex life and asking Shaina what she was wearing.

8. Danielle now wears Nick's great-grandma's wedding ring. In a peek into the couple's home life, Danielle shows off their animals, costumes, Rock Band instruments, and her new ring. "It felt like I was proposed to all over again," she says.

9. Sal and Mal gave it a second shot. Although Sal said "I don't" on his wedding day, the couple decided in the finale that they'd go on a date to see if there was anything still there. Mallory shares that they went for coffee, but it just didn't click enough for them to keep trying. Sal adds that, without bringing up too much history, he often felt unheard in their relationship.

10. Shake has an opinion on Mal and Sal's relationship. Once again, he's met with dissonance. Natalie asks, "Who are you to provide that reason?" and Shayne argues, "He just said he does not want to air out dirty laundry." Jarrette then accuses him of "trying to break people down" with his comments throughout the reunion.

Love Is Blind Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

11. Shake won't apologize for his focus on looks. Shake unapologetically clings to his questions in the pods about women's sizes, weights, and exercise habits. He watches the clips with a carefree smile. "If I was to marry somebody, and there was a big weight discrepancy, it would be very hard for me to get past that," Shake says, digging a deeper hole for himself. Deepti laughs, mouthing, "This is a joke."

12. There's a reason Nick and Vanessa Lachey are hosts. Vanessa does not hold back when combating the statements coming out of Shake's mouth. When he relates getting married to "making a huge purchase," the model and actress tells Shake straight-up that he needs to open his heart. She doesn't hold back, saying, "The problem I have is that you sat there and berated every single one of these women physically, and then went through this process with this beautiful soul over here all because you wanted someone that you wanted to f---."

13. Shake isn't attracted to any women on the show. Well… He is attracted to Vanessa Lachey, who has spent the last five minutes scolding his behavior, sitting right next to her husband. Nick even throws a verbal punch when the vet explains that he can't control animalistic urges, retorting, "I can see now why you don't treat human beings."

14. More was said about Deepti than what was shown in the final edit. Iyanna claims that what we saw Shake say about his lack of physical attraction toward Deepti was "a watered-down version." Natalie adds, "Beyond what was shown, we know about all the things that you said." The other girls, Shayne, and Jarrette warned her that she deserved better.

15. Kyle and Deepti might have a future. Kyle's biggest regret is not proposing to Deepti. "I love her so much. She's the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me." He even gets Shake's approval. "Happy to facilitate," he says. (Follow-up: Deepti made an appearance on Kyle's TikTok this week!)

16. Natalie and Shayne would have said "I do" if not for that final fight. Although she believes that Shayne feels remorseful and didn't mean what he said, Natalie hasn't been able to move past it. The argument on the night of the bachelor/bachelorette parties served as a "wake-up call," Natalie says. Natalie also apologizes for her side of the couple's issues, specifically "for making you feel like you weren't good enough, because I feel like you were more than enough."

Love Is Blind Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

The reunion left off with a look at the happy marriages between Jarrette and Iyanna and Danielle and Nick, and a wholesome declaration from Deepti that she met amazing people during her time on the show. Also, Shake agreed with Vanessa; this wasn't the right show for him.

Although season 2 of Love Is Blind is officially over, the Lacheys will be back in Netflix's The Ultimatum, a new reality dating series from the show's creators airing April 6.

