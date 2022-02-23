Meet the Love Is Blind season 2 couples whose engagements weren't shown

Although they were engaged in the pods, two relationships never made it on screen.

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind

After three episodes of Love Is Blind season 2, we saw six couples leave the pods (happily?) engaged and ready for a tropical retreat. In reality, eight couples left with wedding plans on the horizon; only, Netflix ousted two of them from the remainder of filming.

Flight attendant Jason Beaumont shared on Instagram that he left with fiancee Kara Williams, who shared with Nick and Vanessa Lachey in the first episode that she's often not thought of as "wifey material." The couple has since split up.

"Kara has been one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I've ever met, she is hands down one of the strongest women I've ever been around," Beaumont wrote. "Unfortunately, we have since parted ways, but that will never take away the feelings & love I had for her throughout this process. Although our relationship was not featured, it was still authentic."

Joey Miller also popped the question before ever setting eyes on Caitlin McKee. Miller appeared a few times at the beginning of the season, discussing his difficulties dating with gray hair. Although he posted that "learning how to connect in this way was ultimately one of the best things I've ever done," the couple are no longer together.

"@millerj5001 and I had an amazing summer and fall with the opportunity to travel, meet each other's families, and build a genuine relationship without the cameras and crew," McKee shared on Instagram. "Although we ultimately chose to go our separate ways recently, we are choosing to remain friends and he will always hold a special place in my heart."

When Love Is Blind first debuted with season 1 in 2020, EW spoke with show creator Chris Coelen. He explained that although several couples were engaged during the experiment, the show "only [has] so much time to tell a story."

This season's unrevealed couples parallel those of the first season, with neither of the two pairs staying together. Danielle Drouin left season 1 engaged to the advice-giving Rory Newbrough, though after their breakup, she briefly dated fellow pod-mate Matt Thomas. Westley Baer and Lexie Skipper's relationship also didn't make the series.

The two couples who said "I do" in the first season's finale remain married today: Amber and Barnett, and Cameron and Lauren. With one episode left of season 2, five couples' nuptials are in the air. The finale premieres Feb. 25 on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.