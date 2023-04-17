"There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable," Zack said during the season 4 reunion.

Love Is Blind's Zack accuses ex Irina of going on the show 'to get famous'

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion (when it was finally available to stream on Netflix) included a showdown between exes Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova.

Irina, who apologized during the reunion for her mean girl behavior in the pod lounge, also apologized to Zack and Bliss Poureetezadi for how she treated her ex-fiancé in Mexico. But Zack wasn't hearing it.

After telling co-host Vanessa Lachey that he doesn't think Irina ever took their relationship seriously, he addressed his former flame: "You did a lot of things that hurt a lot of people, including me. And you only see 10 percent of it on the camera. There was so much stuff that happened that was just unbelievable. If we're real, you went on this show to get famous."

He continued, "I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you, Irina," adding that he doesn't like to see the hate the cast has been getting from viewers. "There's so many people out here that want to attack the cast on this show… Everybody who made a mistake on the show, it has been punishment enough for the entire world to see them at their worst."

"I still believe to this day that this is the best guy I met on the show," Irina replied. "I completely treated you so poorly, Zack. Nobody deserves to be treated like that at all. I belittled you and made you feel really small and I was going through a lot mentally, [but] that does not mean it's an excuse to do that. Looking back, I'm sorry."

Irina later noted that she and Zack both had a "gut instinct" that they weren't right for each other, and that she asked to go home after their reveal but was encouraged to go to Mexico and have a conversation with Zack. "It still hurts me to hear you say that you think I went on the show to get famous. Thank you, guys, for forgiving me, but that wasn't the reason."

Bliss chimed in to say that Irina and Zack's short-lived relationship is "a small blip" in her and Zack's love story. "We have moved on," she said.

Love Is Blind season 4, including the reunion, is now streaming on Netflix.

