Everything to know about the Love Is Blind reunion special

First came the pods. Then came marriage. Now comes an hour-long reunion special for Love Is Blind to check up on which couples are still together.

It may have only been a week since we've seen all those weddings take place on Netflix's latest reality dating series, but for all the Atlanta-based singles who went through the wringer for 37 days in the hopes of getting married to someone they hadn't seen in person, it's been over a year since they walked down the aisle (some to disastrous results, others to happier endings). Thankfully, Netflix is giving fans a one-hour reunion special to catch up with each of the couples (and singles) to find out what went down after all those weddings.

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind reunion special, including when it debuts, how to watch it, and more.

When can you watch the Love Is Blind reunion?

Mark your calendars, clear your schedules, and call out of work because Netflix is releasing the reunion special at 3:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 5th.

Where can you watch the reunion?

The hour-long special will stream on Netflix (of course) but you can also watch it on Netflix's YouTube channel for anyone who doesn't have their own log-in.

Who from the Love Is Blind cast is back for the special?

The special is hosted by (obviously) Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and all the major couples followed on the show are back for the reunion. Fans will get to check back in to see if married couples Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett are still together, plus we'll find out what happened to the couples who didn't end up getting married including Jessica and Mark, Kelly and Kenny, and Giannina and Damian.

But wait, there's more! Love Is Blind also get Diamond and Carlton back to see if they have any kind of relationship after their big Mexico blow-up fight. What ever happened to that ring Carlton threw in the pool? Has Diamond forgiven Carlton for all those hurtful insults he yelled at her? We'll have to wait to find that out and so much more when the reunion special debuts.

