You don't have to wait until Thursday to find out how Amber feels about Jessica coming for her man on Love Is Blind.

Netflix has released a sneak peek clip from the upcoming reunion special that shows Amber confronting Jessica for being all over Barnett during the first season of the hit reality dating series, and she's not holding anything back.

In the first look teaser, Amber, who is still married to Barnett over a year after filming ended, reveals she did talk to her then-fiancé about Jessica but trusted him when he said their relationship had ended in the pods.

"As far as I was concerned, that was nothing after the fact," Amber says of Barnett and Jessica's pod relationship. "So to see her throwing herself at him in Mexico, b—, you’re shysty," she says to Jessica. "You’re so fake. Coming to my face like we’re cool, you’re so fake. I think you’re a very disingenuine person and you know what? I hope seeing this, I hope you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs, is women that go behind people’s backs like that."

"You were engaged," she continues. "To another man that you were leading on. He was engaged, he made his choice. Anyhoo, so no, I’m not super happy seeing that."

How will Jessica react to Amber's fighting words? We'll have to wait to find out when the Love Is Blind reunion streams on Netflix and Netflix's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5.

