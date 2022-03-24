Love Is Blind Close this dialog window Streaming Options

If you're feeling a little lovelorn this year, Netflix has the cure for you: a couple thots gyrating to a surprisingly catchy '00s throwback pop track. Oh, and that pop track is about Netflix's slate of reality dating shows coming up this year including Love Is Blind, which has been renewed through season 5.

But first back to this boy band. Seriously, "Love Has No Offseason" sounds like a song *NSYNC would've turned down but woulda been a minor hit for someone like 5ive or 2gether, or maybe even 98 Degrees. Basically, any boy band with a number in their name.

love is blind Credit: NETFLIX

Netflix enlisted cast members from Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle for the music video, forming the fake boy band N-2-LUV: Matt Barnett (Love Is Blind season 1), Jarrette Jones (LIB season 2), Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle season 1), Nathan Webb (THTH season 2), and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (THTH season 3).

No less an authority than former 98 Degrees frontman and current Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey gave the song "a solid 97 degrees."

Aside from Love Is Blind's three-season renewal(!!), fans can make a date to catch up with the season 2 cast when a new installment of Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres later this year. The third season of the popular dating show will also premiere this year, though a date hasn't been announced yet.

Also coming to the streamer is the U.S. version of the Aussie fave Love on the Spectrum, following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. And from the creators of Indian Matchmaking, which has been renewed for a second and third season, comes Jewish Matchmaking, featuring singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker.

The Ultimatum finds people already in a seemingly happy relationship, on the verge of marriage, but there's a twist: One partner is ready to get married, the other ... not so much. So an ultimatum is issued — they have over eight weeks to marry or move on. However, the couples will also each choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. The Ultimatum premieres April 6, followed by an all-queer season coming soon.

Other new shows and seasons include Love Is Blind: Brazil, the currently streaming Love Is Blind: Japan, Dated and Related, and the upcoming fourth season of Too Hot to Handle.

Still thirsty for more dating terror er, romance? Look no further than the soon-to-come-but-not-yet-named Avengers: Endgame of Netflix dating shows in which chronically single reality stars from Too Hot To Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa, and other shows couple up and try to find the perfect match, hosted by Nick Lachey (of course).

Wow, it's just like my favorite fake '00s boy band (after 2gether) N-2-LUV used to say: love has no offseason.

