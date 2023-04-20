"The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance," says Kinetic Content.

They say all's fair in love and war, but does that include "emotional warfare"?

The production company behind the hit Netflix reality series Love Is Blind has responded to a Business Insider report in which multiple contestants alleged that they were mistreated, traumatized, and exhausted while filming the show, which centers on young singles dating and getting engaged sight unseen.

Kinetic Content said a statement provided to EW on Wednesday, "The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic." The company added, "We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming."

Representatives for Netflix didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

According to the BI report, published Tuesday, former contestants said they experienced grueling days of filming, endured sleep deprivation, were pressured to remain on the show, and were pushed to reveal insecurities and traumas on camera. One contestant called it "emotional warfare."

Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl, who has been open about her history of mental health struggles, said she was unable to leave the show after she had a panic attack and told producers she didn't feel stable enough to continue.

"I kept telling them, 'I don't trust myself. I've tried committing suicide before. I'm having suicidal thoughts. I don't think I can continue in this,'" said Ruhl, who married and divorced contestant Nick Thompson.

Other contestants claimed they didn't have access to adequate food or water, and didn't get enough sleep. "The sleep deprivation was real," season 1 contestant Danielle Drouin said. "I feel like they do it on purpose because they're trying to break you. They want you on your edge."

Last summer, season 2 contestant Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Kinetic Content, and casting company Delirium TV with similar allegations. He accused the companies of creating and maintaining "unsafe and inhumane working conditions," adding that "an excess of alcohol all either required, enabled, or encouraged by defendants contributed to inhumane working conditions and altered [the] mental state [of] the cast," according to a complaint reviewed by EW.

Kinetic said at the time that there was "absolutely no merit" to Hartwell's allegations, and pledged to "vigorously defend against his claims."

The BI report also came on the heels of the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion being delayed from a planned Sunday night livestream due to technical issues. The reunion was eventually made available to stream Monday.

