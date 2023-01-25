"We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline," the reality star revealed over social media.

Talk about a not-so-perfect match.

More than a year after Love Is Blind season 2 stars Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen broke up, Lee is dredging up alleged past hurts. In an Instagram story posted over the weekend, the 30-year-old claimed her one-time fiancé actually began the casting process of a new dating show, Perfect Match, while they were still together.

"I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn't know we were together at the time)," Lee wrote. "We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together."

Lee and Jansen broke up later in November, she says, and also stopped contacting each other at that time. But, according to her, when Jansen started filming the new show — which brings together stars from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and more Netflix series to take another shot at finding love — in Feb. 2022, he reached back out to her.

"He texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the [Love Is Blind] reunion show taping," she continued. Lee also claims that after filming Perfect Match, Jansen reached out to her "to meet up to discuss 'us'" but she turned down any chance at reconciliation. She also claims he lied about her on a podcast, later apologized for it, but "any type of friendship we had fell apart as a result."

However, there are two sides to every story, and per a screenshot published by PEOPLE, Jansen is sharing his. In his own Instagram Story post, in which he doesn't mention Lee by name, he wrote, "Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain. I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries."

He called out assertions that he's a "clout chaser" and pointed out that he briefly left the spotlight to take care of his mom, who recently passed away. "For someone to talk about me negatively shortly after my mom passed. I'm just done," he wrote.

This back and forth is the latest in what has been a rocky saga for the two, who first met on season 2 of Love Is Blind, but ultimately didn't choose to get married in the season finale. During the aforementioned reunion special, Lee revealed that the duo got back together after their "wedding day" but they ultimately broke up again.

Perfect Match is set to premiere on February 14.

