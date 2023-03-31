"I think she owned up to her mistake and I think that's all you can really ask for."

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-8.

To absolutely no one's surprise, the friendship between Love Is Blind's resident mean girls did not last long. But who would have thought it would end over Irina making moves on Micah's man?! Now that is some wild reality TV drama.

In the first eight episodes (now streaming on Netflix), Micah and Irina went from being attached at the hip in the pods to uncomfortable frenemies back home in Seattle. While they were inseparable during the time in the pods and in Mexico, things got awkward when Irina openly flirted with Micah's fiancé Paul at the pool party and then admitted to Micah that she had a crush on Paul. In episode 6, "I Made a Mistake," Micah and Paul discuss Irina's "weird" and inappropriate actions and comments about her "best friend's fiancé," and Micah ultimately confronts Irina about it over dinner, but they don't resolve anything during that conversation.

"I don't regret it," Micah tells EW about her friendship with Irina. "I think that I've always had a really open heart, especially to girlfriends. I think she made a mistake. I think she owned up to her mistake and I think that's all you can really ask for."

Micah still doesn't understand why Irina made moves on her man. "I want to just go, 'What the hell are you doing?!'" she says. "But at the same time, she's just a person and we just have to grow up from our mistakes."

As of now, Micah says that she and Irina are still friends. "Yeah, I think we've both grown a lot together and hopefully we'll continue to grow a lot in the future," she adds. "I'm a firm believer that if you own up to something you've done, then you can get past anything. So as long as she's not talking that s--- ... no, I'm just kidding, but I think what's meant to be, if we're meant to continue a friendship, we will."

While speaking to EW, Irina admits that flirting with Paul was her biggest regret of the season. "And I obviously regret that was my best friend's [fiancé]," she says. "Flirting with Paul in the pool, that was not who I am. That's not my character. I had too much alcohol and, yes, Paul was someone that I felt in energy with, but it was something I never wanted to pursue and haven't pursued and won't pursue. It was more in the sense of realizing the connection I had with him, I want that with my future husband. And I didn't have that with Zack."

Irina also confirms that she and Micah have moved on with their friendship. "Micah still is my best friend today," she says. "And thankfully we've talked over it and I just feel like there's also a bigger picture and life is bigger than just this one month that we've been filmed."

