"How it ended was very abrupt, I will say that."

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-11.

Love Is Blind season 4 star Marshall is just as shocked as viewers to learn that Jackie went on a date with her pod ex Josh in episode 10.

When speaking with EW before season 4 began streaming on Netflix, Marshall revealed that he had no idea his former fiancée got together with Josh during filming. "I learned that today," he says. "I had an adverse reaction when I first heard it, but it is what it is at this point. I can't go back and try to reconcile those feelings that I already have. Personally, I've moved on, so thinking about the timeline and how it worked out, it just makes sense. So that's a piece of information that I was missing before. But now I have it and I'm still moving forward."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 408 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Jackie and Marshall embrace on 'Love Is Blind' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

Episode 9 ends on a cliffhanger where Jackie doesn't show up to her wedding dress fitting, and instead goes on a date with Josh while seemingly still engaged to Marshall (Jackie, however, tells EW the order of events happened differently than it appears on TV). On the date, Josh tells her losing her was his "biggest regret" and that he loves her. The next episode picks back up immediately on the date, with Jackie telling Josh that Marshall is "too sensitive" for her, that she "chose wrong," and wants to be with Josh instead. Back at home with Marshall, Jackie tells him she can't give him what he wants and she can't love him because she's attracted to Josh. They break up, and when Marshall asks for the ring back, Jackie refuses to give it to him. Their relationship ends with Jackie saying, "Take it easy! Maybe I'll see you around," and Marshall replies, "No, you won't."

Marshall tells EW that the relationship he thought he had in the pods with Jackie never translated to the real world. "When we got back to Seattle, I felt like I was waiting for her to come around the entire time," he says. "It was never a time that I felt like that we were in the same kind of relationship status that we were in the pods. How it ended was very abrupt, I will say that. Then really, just the fact that it never got to the point that I was expecting, that was also very hard for me."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 406 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Jackie and Marshall | Credit: Netflix

Marshall adds, "When the breakup happened, that's the last time I spoke with Jackie." Sounds like the live-streamed reunion is going to be extra dramatic now!

Episodes 1-11 of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale drops Friday, April 14, and Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

