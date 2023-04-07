"When Marshall was at his suit fitting, I was not on the date at that time."

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-11.

It turns out that viewers were blind to what was really happening on Love Is Blind season 4.

While the first 11 episodes show the rise and fall of pod couple Jackie and Marshall and the return of her pod ex Josh, there's more to the story of how Jackie ended up with Josh than what viewers saw on TV. Episodes 9 and 10 make it seem as if Jackie skipped her wedding dress fitting to go on a date with Josh where he confessed his feelings for her and she decided to get back together with him — while Marshall was at his tux fitting, unaware his fiancée was starting a relationship with another man. Drama! By the end of episode 10, Jackie broke up with Marshall, and refused to give him back the ring even though he asked her for it.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 406 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Jackie and Marshall | Credit: Netflix

But according to Jackie, her date with Josh happened after her breakup with Marshall. "When Marshall was at his suit fitting, I was not on the date at that time," she tells EW. "That date was on a whole different day. When he was at the suit fitting, I was actually at the townhome waiting for him to come back so I could break up with him. And when I went on the date with Josh, I'd already had that conversation with Marshall. We were already broken up."

Despite how intense the breakup was, Jackie says she has no hard feelings towards Marshall. "There's no beef, I don't have no problem with him," she says. "If he has a problem with me then that's fine, but I've moved on and I'm not worried about that situation anymore."

Jackie doesn't think she made the wrong choice in the pods. "I don't regret it because at that time I knew that Marshall was the choice for me, because Marshall was emotional, Marshall was soft, Marshall was comforting, he was everything that I wasn't used to," she says. "When I'm going in the pods with Josh, I'm talking about DJ Khaled, and memes, and very light things. I'm not really having a heavy duty conversation like I am with Marshall. Marshall was like, 'You need that,' instead of Josh, who was a want."

Love is Blind. Josh D. in season 4 of Love is Blind Josh D. in season 4 of 'Love is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

Jackie also says she was "accustomed" to dating guys like Josh in the past, and that's why she initially went for Marshall instead. "I was just like, 'Okay, let me go and see if this [works],'" she adds. "And Marshall taught me a lot. Marshall was like, 'You need to be considerate of others, you need to be more open.' He actually showed me genuine love. Marshall really did love me, and now I know how I should be treated, how I should be carrying myself, how I should be mindful of my person. It wasn't all like, 'You can go burn in hell!'"

Episodes 1-11 of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale drops Friday, April 14, and Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

