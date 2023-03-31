"I'm going to do me and that's it."

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-8.

The honeymoon period seems to be over for one Love Is Blind couple.

In the first eight episodes (now streaming on Netflix), Jackie and Marshall got engaged in the pods, went on vacation in Mexico, and then moved in together back home in Seattle. But while they faced issues in their relationship during their tropical trip, things only got worse when they left paradise.

"I instantly knew once we came back from Mexico, once we started moving in and stuff, that's when we started to bicker," Jackie tells EW. "We were just getting irritated, and there was some conversation that me and him had that wasn't really appropriate, and disrespectful things were said. That's where I was just like, 'Yeah, I'm good. You go ahead, and I'm going to do me, and that's it.'"

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 405 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 Jackie, Marshall | Credit: Netflix

Episode 8, "Pick Me," reveals that Marshall temporarily moved out of their shared home after a massive fight with Jackie. "In this moment, this whole relationship with Jackie is very bleak," he says in the episode. "The other night, she says that I needed to boss up. The way that she made me feel in that moment when she said that I wasn't a man, that I wasn't doing grown-man stuff, that hurts."

When he returns a few days later, he finds Jackie packing her clothes. They fight again when she claims she never said Marshall wasn't "man enough." She insists she said she wanted him "to be more aggressive." "We don't have sex, bro," she says while not looking at him. Marshall tries to continue talking, but Jackie says he's giving her a migraine and tries to walk away.

Things get more heated when Marshall says he views Jackie as a "project" because she'd never been in a real relationship before. When she gets mad at that, he clarifies that he meant he sees "limitless potential" in her. He also says that being in a committed relationship and marriage means having tough conversations even when they don't want to, and that he loves her. The fight ends when Jackie breaks down crying in his arms and apologizes.

Will Marshall and Jackie resolve their issues in time to walk down the aisle? Find out when new Love Is Blind episodes drop Friday, April 7, on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: