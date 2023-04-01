Love Is Blind brings back another person who was rejected in the pods in episode 8 cliffhanger

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-8.

Is another person who was rejected in the pods about to get another shot on Love Is Blind?

In first eight episodes of season 4, we saw Bliss get dumped by Zack in the pods, and after his engagement to Irina crashed and burned in Mexico, Zack and Bliss got back together and were engaged after only three dates (what's the rush?!). But Bliss is not the only person looking for a second chance — in episode 8, a few other people who were dumped in the pods show up for Chelsea's birthday party, including Amber, one of Paul's pod exes. Since Paul only has eyes for his fiancée Micah, Amber just catches up with the other women at the party. Her return is pretty anticlimactic, which is a good thing for Paul and Micah's relationship.

Love is Blind. Josh D. in season 4 of Love is Blind Josh D. in season 4 of 'Love is Blind' | Credit: Netflix

It's Jackie's ex Josh who makes a bigger impact at the party... mainly because of how loud, confrontational, and absolutely hammered he is. He can't stop slurring his words, is way too handsy with Marshall while trying to fake like they're best friends, and tries to "stir the pot" (his own words!) wherever he can. It's clear that he wants to start a fight with Marshall, but Marshall is way too mature to take any of his baiting.

Josh's antics don't work on mostly everyone: Kwame wants Josh to leave, Zack and Bliss are disgusted with him, Micah and Tiffany are side-eyeing him. But unfortunately, Jackie's intrigued, especially once Josh starts hitting on her. In between slurred words, he confesses his feelings to her and tells her to dump "M.B.A. cry boy" Marshall.

The fact that she doesn't immediately tell Josh to get lost speaks volumes. She actually thanks him "for being real" and talking s--- about Marshall to her. Bolstered by that, Josh tells Jackie to pick him instead, and she smiles and laughs with him. The episode ends on the cliffhanger of Josh asking Jackie if she is really going to marry Marshall, and she doesn't answer. Is Jackie going to leave the emotionally mature, kind, warm Marshall for Josh?!

Find out when the next batch of Love Is Blind season 4 episodes debut Friday, April 7, on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: