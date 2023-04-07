Will the first wedding of season 4 end in "I do" or "I don't?"

Love Is Blind's Kwame says he has 'cold feet' before walking down the aisle in latest cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4, episodes 1-11.

After all the wild highs, lows, and everything in between on Love Is Blind season 4, can you believe it's already time to see these pod people get married?! Feels like just yesterday we were watching them pass out mid-confession in the pods or start to show their mean girl energy, but the first couple has already walked down the aisle.

Episode 11 follows the day of Kwame and Chelsea's wedding. While Chelsea acts as if her wedding dreams are coming true while she gets her hair and makeup done, Kwame's experience is much more subdued as he thinks about how his mom still hasn't met Chelsea, and has in fact refused to come to the wedding. As a family-oriented person, Kwame has a lot of hesitation going into the wedding because of it.

Before walking down the aisle, Kwame admits he has "cold feet" and is "hella scared." He mentions to his sister that he wishes their mom was there, too. She tells him their mom loves him regardless, but he's clearly still struggling with whether or not to say "I do" and make this thing official without his mom's approval. He also reveals he didn't write any vows and just plans to "wing it."

When Kwame and Chelsea both make it to the altar, they deliver vows to each other about how much they love each other and make one another better people. Then Chelsea says "I do" to Kwame, but the episode abruptly ends before we see Kwame's response. Will Kwame and Chelsea end up married, or will he ultimately reject her at the altar over his issues with his mother?

Episodes 1-11 of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. The finale drops Friday, April 14, and Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will stream from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

