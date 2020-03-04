Image zoom Netflix

Warning: The following post contains spoilers from the season 1 finale of Love Is Blind.

The last thing you want on your wedding day is to be left at the altar, and for a moment, Amber from Netflix's Love Is Blind had real nerves that her fiancé Barnett, might not show up. At least that's what we see in the show's season finale.

"At some point throughout the day, they didn't want the bride and groom talking," Amber Pike tells EW. "So they took our phones. I was nervous because I didn't want to walk down the altar by myself."

Amber had a reason to be nervous. Out of the six couples that made it out of the pods in this 37-day experiment, one relationship blew up during the trip to Mexico, and three others ended with one person in the couple saying no to marriage in front of all their family and friends. Amber wasn't going to be denied because of technology. She went old school. She sent her mom to investigate.

"I sent my mom down to talk to him and she cleared everything up," Amber says.

Barnett never really wanted to bail, he tells EW, although he does admit he was a bit nervous. "I woke up that morning with like, the biggest pit in my stomach," he says. "Is this what I want to do with my life? Do I really want to get married like this? Am I making the right decision?"

The mind games Barnett was playing on himself never really got him to the point where he was going to call it quits on Netflix. "By the time my mom got down there, she told me he was all smiling and happy," Amber says. "He was just fine and ready to go."

For those watching, Barnett getting cold feet seemed like a sign that Amber's credit card and student loan debt was giving him pause. Back when we first saw Barnett and Amber move into an apartment in Atlanta together as part of the experiment, Barnett seemed uneasy when Amber revealed she was unemployed and struggling a bit financially. This comes up again later when Amber brings up the mounting costs of the wedding itself.

"It may have seemed a little bit like I was stressed out about finances at some point," Barnett says, "but I never thought of it as something that was a deal-breaker."

In fact, if anyone has been racking up debt in the relationship, it's Barnett, he tells EW.

"When I was on the show, I think I had almost $30,000 in student debt," he says. "He had a lot more student debt than I did!" Amber adds.

And while we're clearing the air, Barnett doesn't really go by "Barnett." Unless you catch him playing in his local softball league.

"I go by Matt in normal day stuff. My baseball team used to call me Barnett," he says. Amber also calls Barnett "Matt," although she does have pet names like "B" or "Bumblee" in the rotation.

Between the debt and the whole Jessica situation, there were roadblocks during the Love Is Blind process that could have derailed their relationship, but that hasn't stopped them.

"In my mind, I was like, no matter what comes my way, I'm gonna make this work because I love this woman," Barnett says.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix. The reunion special is set to drop Thursday, March 5 on Netflix and Youtube.

