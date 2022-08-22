Are Deepti and Kyle together? What's going on with Natalie, Shayne, and Shaina? Turns out the drama is only just beginning for this Pod Squad.

First trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 special reveals 'much more has happened'

Love Is Blind Love Is Blind Show More About Love Is Blind type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

The first trailer for the Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 special is here and it teases even more romance and intrigue for this Pod Squad. The three 45-minute episodes reunite Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie, and more season 2 cast members to find out what they've been up to since the reality relationship experiment ended. According to Natalie, "much more has happened" and they're ready to tell their stories.

Are Deepti and Kyle officially a couple now after her disastrous relationship with Shake? Is Shaina the "other woman" in Natalie and Shayne's relationship? Are Danielle and Nick still happily married? What led to Iyanna and Jarrette's split? We'll find out all that and so much more when the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special debuts, but for now, check out the trailer below:

The Love Is Blind: After the Altar special premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.

