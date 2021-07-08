Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunites the cast and couples of the Netflix dating experiment

See who stops by to celebrate Amber and Barnett and Lauren and Cameron's two-year anniversaries in the first trailer.

So Netflix has proved Love Is Blind, but is it lasting?

On Thursday, the streaming service dropped the first trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a followup show to the dating experiment series. The three new episodes check in on the lives and loves of the season 1 cast as the Hamiltons and the Barnetts prepare for a two-year anniversary party.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar will catch up with the couples and singles as they settle back into life in Atlanta — some with their newly-betrothed partners and some alone. While Amber and Barnett and Lauren and Cameron are there to celebrate two years of marriage, others are coming face-to-face with their exes for the first time.

"Going through the experiment, I really kind of crashed and burned in front of the world," says Jessica — who fell for Barnett despite being engaged to Mark during the series — in the trailer. But will Mark even show up to the celebration? He doesn't seem to be present in the trailer, but perhaps a surprise appearance is in store...

And the Jessica-Barnett-Amber triangle isn't the only awkward situation at this party. Diamond and Carlton are also in for some tense times as he tells his former flame he's "still emotional" about the demise of their relationship and their explosive fallout even after all this time.

Some of these couples might be wishing the walls were back between them when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres on Netflix July 28. Love Is Blind has also been picked up for a second and third season by Netflix.

