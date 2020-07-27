First trailer for Love in the Time of Corona teases quarantine-inspired romance — and drama

The first trailer for Love in the Time of Corona is here and it proves that even while in quarantine, romance and drama still flourish.

Freeform's remotely-filmed series — which will premiere as a special two-night limited event on Saturday, August 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the network with episodes streaming on Hulu the following day — is a four-part drama that weaves together different stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during the global pandemic quarantine. Shot in the cast's actual homes using remote technologies, Love in the Time of Corona follows characters in the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The episodes will follow James (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Sade (Nicolette Robinson), a married couple who have been living somewhat separate lives and are forced back under the same roof after the pandemic puts James’ work travel to a halt. With headlines mounting, they begin to reevaluate their family’s priorities. Meanwhile roommates Oscar (Tommy Dorfman) and Elle’s (Rainey Qualley) mostly platonic friendship becomes increasingly complicated with the uncertainty of the pandemic as they wonder if they can find love under one roof. Paul (Gil Bellows) and Sarah (Rya Kihlstedt) put up a "happy couple" facade for their daughter Sophie’s (Ava Bellows) sake when the pandemic sends her home from college, although unbeknownst to her, they have separated. And Nanda (L. Scott Caldwell), a headstrong woman whose husband is unable to return home from his rehab facility, is determined to celebrate her fiftieth wedding anniversary.

Love in the Time of Corona is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Chris Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Leslie Odom Jr., and Nicolette Robinson. Check out the first trailer below: