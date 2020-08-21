Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of a show in the middle of a pandemic.

"Filming in the time of COVID changes absolutely everything."

That quote from Love in the Time of Corona star Rya Kihlstedt couldn't be more true. The upcoming Freeform event series about life in quarantine was created, shot, and edited completely in quarantine. As other Hollywood productions were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, showrunner Joanna Johnson figured out a way to make a whole new series in a way that was safe for everyone involved. But how exactly did she pull it off?

EW has your exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the impressive production that details what went into making a show completely in quarantine. "We realized that we had to cast people who were already quarantining together," Johnson says. "We would have to shoot in the actors' homes. We would have to have them actually be crew members as well as cast members."

Stars and producers Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson reveal that everyone had to get a negative COVID test before filming started. And the safety protocols didn't end there. Everything had to be sanitized, there were hand washing stations everywhere, and social distancing measures were taken extremely seriously. Johnson says that all the crew stayed outside of the actors' homes, and set up their stations in individual tents to maintain proper distancing. Everyone wore masks. She even directed via walkie talkie and there were remote-controlled cameras!

They really thought of everything to adapt to the new normal, figuring out a way to still make TV (safely!) despite all the obstacles in their way. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series below to find out more on how this unique series came to be from Johnson, Odom Jr., Robinson, Kihlstedt, and other stars Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Ava Bellows, and L. Scott Caldwell:

Love in the Time of Corona airs as a two-night event beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and continuing Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform. The episodes will then be available on Hulu the following day.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.