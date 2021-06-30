Yandy Smith and Yung Baby Tate join Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta in exclusive season 10 supertrailer

The VH1 reality series heads to Dubai this season as returning cast members like Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena facing new relationship struggles.

As Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta enters its tenth season, the VH1 reality series is bringing in some exciting new faces and locales, while also showing a deeper commitment to the movement for Black lives.

Don't get it twisted though, there's still tons of drama to spare, as you can see from the exclusive supertrailer provided to EW.

As we're updated on mainstay cast members like rapper Rasheeda and her husband Kirk Frost, who are facing troubles with their family and finances, we also get a peek at new cast members like viral star Yung Baby Tate, who's songs "Stupid" and "I Am" have taken TikTok by storm.

Although she is far from new to Love and Hip Hop, having been at the center of the New York franchise for many seasons, Yandy Smith-Harris is another new addition to this season who, with husband Mendeecees Harris, takes the show to Dubai to renew their vows, and Louisville to call for justice for Breonna Taylor.

The trailer also shows that returning cast members Bambi and Erica Mena are both pregnant for the second time, and feeling ignored by their respective husbands, Lil Scrappy and Safaree Samuels. Adding to the show's family drama, we see Yung Joc disciplining his son, and Sierra Gates facing off against her sister. Meanwhile, newcomer Omeretta The Great has a tense conversation with her mother, who used to manage her, and fellow newbie Renni Rucci deals with raising kids on her own.

While they only appear in flashes, rappers Spice and Karlie Redd are back on the show too, with the latter having a certain basketball player who used to have his own reality show tagging along with her.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta season 10 premieres on VH1 on Monday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET.